What colours to wear this autumn according to Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

With spring/summer runways having drawn to a close in Paris this week, the star-studded front rows were littered with a wealth of colour inspiration for the autumn season.

With that in mind, here are the colours you should be donning this season according to autumn/winter runways.

Burgundy and plum

Plum, burgundy, aubergine and cranberry – you’ve probably seen this palette popping up all over your newsfeed. These colours are dominating the autumn/winter wardrobes of 2024.

“Burgundy was on the Gucci and Bottega Veneta runways – with some statement leather coats paired with pops of pink and red,” says British fashion designer and host of the podcast Style DNA, Amanda Wakeley OBE. “A burgundy bag is great for making your outfit pop if you are wearing darker tones.”

The trending colour has even cultivated stand-alone collections, “ZARA has a special Burgundy Edit on its website, alongside the autumn/winter collections from & Other Stories and MANGO,” says Alina Veselaya, CMO of trend insight agency, Enstyle.

“According to our search data, burgundy has seen an increase of 2.4% in consumer interest over the last year, which isn’t significant but will soon reach its peak with the industry push.”

When it comes to these deep wine colours, luxury clothing expert at Lallie London, Sophie Fellows, advises to pair them with neutrals. “Pairing with a bright neutral, such as cream or white, creates a classically elegant daytime look.

“When it comes to evening, you can apply burgundy accessories to a simple dress or pantsuit. For example, a burgundy shoe, earring or glove can bring the look together.”

Mango Mini Shopper Bag With Buckle, £35.99

Olive green and khaki

Deep and rich greens made their appearance in countless autumn/winter fashion shows – from Burberry to Prada and Gucci. Wakeley suggests accompanying the colour with pops of vibrant vermillion or deep red.

“Since Burberry’s autumn/winter London Fashion Week in February, the most-fashion forward celebs, including Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and activist Jameela Jamil were also both spotted wearing head-to-toe green at September’s London Fashion Week,” says Fellows.

“Olive green is resonating with many this season, likely due to its association with nature and grounding energy,” says Clearpay’s fashion psychologist, Shakaila Forbes-Bell.

When it comes to styling green, embracing the natural element of the colour works well when pairing it with other earthy tones, such as cocoa browns or sandy taupes.

“In the evening, try pairing a deep emerald green with black for an understated, timeless, quiet luxury look,” says Fellows.

H&M Dark Khaki Green Knitted Cardigan, £18.99

Bubblegum pink

Pink has come back into fashion in full force – having its biggest comeback since it’s heyday in the early Noughties.

“Pink has been crowned the new black, reflecting a continued demand for playful yet sophisticated pops of colour in our wardrobes,” notes Forbes-Bell.

British singer Suki Waterhouse was spotted donning a full pink ensemble on the streets of New York City.

“This trend highlights how consumers are embracing mood-enhancing colours to counterbalance the dark seasonal shift, and express individuality in their style choices,” says Forbes-Bell.

Wakeley notes that pops of pinks are a great way to elevate a neutral outfit, “the brighter pink colours look great with more neutral grey tones.”

Urban Outfitters Tia Blanket Scarf, £26

Chocolate brown

Another leader of the colour pack is rich and earthy brown. “Deep chocolate hues have featured in most of the autumn/winter collections for 2024,” explains Wakeley.

“Deep, dark brown is incredibly flattering to wear as it’s softer and more interesting than black,” says Wakeley. “It looks great with all the pale neutrals, brights and my favourite is to mix brown and navy – something the French do so well.”

When it comes to earthy tones, Veselaya says these colours work well as standalones, “Browns can work really well in monochrome ensembles in combination with other earthy tones, like cream or beige.”

Pair a deep brown knit with a camel trench and cream trousers – and you have an autumn ensemble ready to go.

H&M Wool-Blend Coat, £169.99

Lemon yellow

A shade you perhaps weren’t expecting for autumn is bright, sunshine yellow. “Lemon yellow, traditionally a more vibrant summer hue, is popular this season, suggesting a desire for brightness during the darker months,” explains Forbes-Bell.

Spotted on the Prada, Victoria Beckham and Jacquemus runways earlier this year – marigold-yellow was paired with grey knits and longline wool coats.

The Pantone colour report for London Fashion Week flagged “Misted Yellow” as key to the palette, noting that it is a “lightly spiced, veiled yellow that manifests the beauty of the natural world.”

Yellow can pair wonderfully with inky greys, sky blues and khaki greens.

Phase Eight Hannah Funnel Neck Jumper, £49 (was £69)