Yellowstone fans fawn over Free People’s new Western-inspired collaboration

Yellowstone fans are saddling up to spend a pretty penny on what they believe is their “dream collection” with Free People.

The URBN-owned bohemian retail brand has partnered with Paramount Consumer Products to recreate the style seen in the fan-favorite hit drama series, which follows the fictional Dutton family as they operate their massive cattle ranch. The second part of the show’s season five premiered for viewers in U.S. on Sunday, November 10.

Now, eager shoppers can purchase staples from the Free People x Yellowstone eight-piece Western-inspired collection, including chunky knits, bootcut jeans, pointed-toe boots, soft T-shirts, belts and a $498 suede jacket by the sub-brand, We the Free.

Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Long Dutton on the show, modeled the limited-edition line on the Dutton ranch in Montana, posing in the dirt path outside the Yellowstone barn.

According to the show’s costume designer, Johnetta Boone, the outfits pieced together for the show’s beloved characters are what motivated the Philadelphia-based brand to design the capsule collection.

Free People launches new Yellowstone collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products ( Paramount )

Speaking with WWD, Boone noted that she’s regularly used items from Free People to dress the female characters on the show. “I am thrilled to see that the look and feel of the series and our characters has in turn inspired Free People’s ‘Yellowstone’ collection,” she gushed.

In photos shared on Free People’s Instagram, Asbille was seen gallivanting through a wispy field in the brand’s $248 Cammy Vegan Jacket and perched along a wood railing in the $798 Suzy Studded Suede Jacket. The 33-year-old actor was also photographed wearing the $398 Allistar Pointed Boots and the $58 Birch Belt. The campaign was shot by photographer Yulia Gorbachenko.

Fans of both Free People and Yellowstone flocked to the comments section of the brand’s post to fawn over the new, limited-edition items.

“The dream collection,” one woman wrote, while a second said: “Not my two favorite things melded together.”

“LOVE THIS, Ranch Fever continues,” a third user remarked.

Another fashion enthusiast confessed: “Placed my order so fast. Love this collaboration.”

It was announced earlier this year that lead Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner will not appear in the final six episodes of the series after exiting the show in June due to scheduling conflicts. His departure came amid reports that he had fallen out withshowrunner Taylor Sheridan, but Costner has since denied the rumors.

Instead, questions surrounding Costner’s involvement in the second part of Yellowstone’s fifth and final season were answered almost immediately in the show’s return on Sunday evening.