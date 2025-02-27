The ultimate guide to winter-to-spring dressing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Winter is thawing, spring is teasing and we’re left standing at our wardrobes wondering what on earth to wear.

Do we brace for sudden gusts of wind in warm weather blouses? Or do we overheat in our winter knits during oddly warm lunchtimes? The answer, of course, lies in clever layering, perfecting your fabrics and getting your transitional pieces right.

So, we speak to fashion experts on how to seamlessly transition your wardrobe from winter to spring.

How to master layering

The key to dressing for this in-between season is strategic layering.

Some experts swear by the three-layer rule: a breathable base for comfort, a mid-layer for warmth, and a final layer to protect against the elements.

“[The first layer] could be a simple tee, a cotton shirt or even a dress for a more spring-facing look,” says Seasalt Cornwall‘s chief creative officer Laura Watson.

“Next, add something warmer like a knit – the sleeveless vest has become a real hero piece for transitional wear. Finally, my favourite outer layer for spring is a short edition of the classic trench – and I’m never without an umbrella.”

Fashion designer and Raishma‘s founder, Raishma Islam favours structured outerwear to elevate your outfit, as we’re finally able to disband with heavy winter coats.

“They provide warmth without the bulk,” Islam explains, “often layering a printed silk co-ord beneath a longline coat balances sophistication and functionality.”

TV’s fashion guru Gok Wan takes a slightly different approach, keeping it simple with a fitted top or bodysuit, a fine-gauge knit and a statement blazer or jacket.

“Top tip, you can either go for tonal and matching layers, which look effortlessly chic, or you can juxtapose with clashing colours or prints, it’s down to your courage and how much of your creativity you want to show off,” says Wan.

M&S Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit Top, £15

Plumo Frink Tank, £49 (was £89)

Seasalt Cornwall Neap Tide Waterproof Jacket, £150

Refresh your winter staples

Of course the unpredictable British weather means we shouldn’t rush to pack away our winter coats and boots just yet. The secret lies in adapting them with lighter pieces and fresh accessories.

“If you’ve invested in a new winter coat or boots that you’re not quite ready to give up wearing, try mixing them up with a romantic, floaty shirt or dress which delivers a very trend-relevant look,” says M&S‘s head of womenswear, Lisa Illis.

“A structured winter coat takes on a fresh energy when draped over the shoulders over a T-shirt – immediately lightening the look,” says fashion designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE.

“Pairing your boots with bare legs and a fluid silk dress creates a striking contrast between seasons. I love when it’s warm enough to go out in jeans, the perfect white t-shirt and an oversized blazer, but keep a cashmere sweater tied around your shoulder for an effortless, spring-like feel,” she suggests.

Watson recommends introducing bright scarves or neckerchiefs to lift a darker coat instantly, with silk neck and head scarves currently dominating the Fashion Week runways.

When the weather allows, swapping boots for loafers is an easy way to lighten up a look, but if you’re looking for an effortless transition piece, Wan swears by white trainers: “They add a casual, laid-back spring vibe to heavier coats and jeans.”

New Look Apricot Black V-Neck Paisley Midi Dress, £49

Mango Floral Print Cotton Scarf, £12.99

Mix textures

Some pieces bridge the gap between winter and spring seamlessly – and that’s mostly down to their juxtaposing fabric and cut.

Watson champions the sleeveless knit vest, a layering essential that keeps the core warm without adding bulk, whereas Islam embraces contrast, pairing a silk blouse with a wool blazer for a refined yet breathable feel.

Mixing soft wool blends with crisp cottons – perhaps a Merino vest over an organic cotton shirt with denim jeans – can achieve a practical yet stylishly layered look.

Fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell recommends chunky knits with cotton or linen for balance, “A wool blazer over a silk blouse creates a chic contrast of structure and softness.”

Zara Herringbone Wool Blend Straight Blazer, £59.99

John Lewis Botanical Print Tie Detail V-Neck Blouse, Pink, £45

M&S Eva Bootcut Jeans, £25

Colour bridge the seasons

You may still be comfortably sporting chocolates, charcoals and forest greens – and so jumping straight into spring pastels can feel like a pretty intense gear shift.

“Combine your deeper, richer hues with lighter, fresher tones,” says Forbes-Bell. “For example, navy works beautifully with soft pastels like baby pink or powder blue, while warm neutrals like camel or beige pair well with pops of brighter colours like coral or mint.

Forbes-Bell says she turns to Clearpay’s consumer insights to keep on top of current trends, “Stripes are a great way to mix the two, Clearpay sales data shows a 74% increase in striped shirts and a 186% rise in striped trousers.

“A navy and white striped piece works across both seasons, styled with lighter fabrics to keep the look fresh.”

Watson advises opting for bright hues early in the season, favouring bold shades like grass green or royal blue to energise an outfit.

But Illis predicts a wave of powdery pinks, butter yellows and olive greens to dominate spring collections.

In terms of neutral pairings, I’d say that [pastel shades] generally look better with navy, brown or grey than black.

“These ‘new neutrals’ have been so key for the last few seasons and ideal when the weather is uncertain. New news is deep navy becoming a relevant, trending colour again, rather than a classic.”

Albaray Butter Yellow Crew Cardigan, £69

Stradivarius Short Double-Breasted Coat, £27.59 (was £45.99)

Investment transition pieces

For those looking to invest in a few key pieces, Watson and Islam both highlight the lightweight trench as a must-have.

“We’re still very likely to see plenty of rain, but we don’t want to be weighed down by a winter coat,” says Watson.

“Choose a waterproof in a spring-facing colour like light blue or chalk, or even one with a floral print – a short trench coat is a sophisticated take on transitional outerwear.”

Forbes-Bell says you shouldn’t forget your footwear, suggesting loafers as the perfect in-between shoe: “They work with thick socks and trousers in winter, then with skirts and stockings in spring.”

Wakeley and Wan say if you’re looking to spend big on one item “it should be a classic trench coat.

“The best investment pieces are the ones you’ll reach for again and again,” says Wan. “A classic trench coat is perfect for spring – lightweight but warm enough for cooler, rainy days. I like the JD Williams classic camel-coloured trench.”

While a trench is always a wardrobe hero, “a beautifully tailored blazer in a soft neutral can carry you through every season,” says Wakeley. “A pair of versatile ankle boots, something with a lighter structure, will transition seamlessly.

“And never underestimate the power of a well-cut, lightweight knit – a luxurious cashmere that layers effortlessly and adds just the right amount of warmth.”

Schuh Lina Leather Tassel Loafer Flat Shoes, £32.99 (were £55)

M&S Cotton Rich Stormwear Longline Car Coat, £75

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper, £87