Victoria Beckham ‘proved the fashion industry wrong’, former Vogue editor admits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has said Victoria Beckham “totally proved us wrong” after making an initial assumption about the former singer.

Wintour says she was skeptical at first and thought the ex-Spice Girl’s fashion label was a “hobby”.

Beckham, 51, spoke about her route into the fashion industry in her new, eponymous Netflix series – which features interviews with figures including Dame Anna, Tom Ford and Donatella Versace.

Speaking on the show, Wintour says: “I view her as a Spice Girl, and we admire her style and her sense of commitment to fashion, but most of the celebrities who get involved in our world are not true designers.

“I thought maybe this was a hobby. I didn’t quite believe it.”

Lady Beckham says Dame Anna, 75, would not come to her shows, despite invitations, until, eventually, her curiosity was piqued.

“People said how much they enjoyed Victoria’s shows and how much fun it was, and so I got curious,” Dame Anna says.

“I was sceptical. I think we can all be a little bit snobby in the fashion business, and think maybe this is a side gig, but Victoria was one that totally proved us wrong.

“It was clear that there was a vision there. There was a point of view for people to recognise what she stands for, and she’s achieved it with grace and with charm and with humility.”

Wintour praised Beckham for her ‘charm and with humility’ ( AP )

Lady Beckham founded her eponymous label in 2008, the same year she finished the Spice Girls reunion tour and parted ways with her bandmates.

Reflecting on this time, Ford says: “I remember when I first heard that Victoria was going to start her own fashion label, and I wanted to call her and say, ‘Why? Why would you do this? Do you understand this business is so tough?'”

He continues: “I think a lot of people didn’t take it seriously. I think a lot of people thought, ‘Oh, OK, Victoria Beckham is starting a collection. Someone else will probably design it. She’ll stick her name on it. Won’t be very serious’.”

Versace adds: “I thought she was very, very brave.”

In another interview, Lady Beckham’s close friend, US actress Eva Longoria, reveals that people were warning the designer “you will not be accepted”.

“‘Oh, here comes another celebrity wanting to be a fashion person.’ Everybody was coming out with a line. Jessica Simpson had a line, and Paris Hilton had a line”, she adds.

Longoria is the godparent to two of Lady Beckham’s children with her husband Sir David – Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

Lady Beckham says: “The likelihood that I was going to become successful was very, very slim, but I really didn’t listen to that. That fuelled me to be completely honest.”

A host of celebrities have worn items from Lady Beckham’s fashion line including Madonna, who wore a black zippered dress in W Magazine in 2009.

Lady Beckham’s company has not made an operating profit since it was formed in 2008.

In 2024, however, the label founded by the former Spice Girl reported its fourth year in a row of sales growth.

She also has a self-titled beauty brand which she launched in 2019.

Her new self-titled Netflix series follows preparation for Paris Fashion Week, the highlight of the fashion calendar, while also looking at the steps she made to get there.

Victoria Beckham launches on Netflix on October 9.