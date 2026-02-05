Versace names new creative director of luxury fashion house
Pieter Mulier is currently the creative director at Alaïa
Milan's iconic fashion house Versace has named Belgian designer Pieter Mulier as its new creative director, with his tenure set to begin on 1 July.
The announcement came on Thursday from the Prada Group, which owns the luxury brand.
Mr Mulier currently holds the creative director position at French fashion house Alaïa.
His career also includes a period as the associate of fellow Belgian designer Raf Simons, working alongside him at prestigious labels such as Calvin Klein, Jil Sander, and Dior.
In his new capacity, Mr Mulier will report directly to Lorenzo Bertelli, who serves as Versace's executive chair.
Mr Bertelli is also the designated successor to lead the family-owned Prada Group, being the son of Miuccia Prada and Prada Group chairman Patrizio Bertelli.
“When we considered the Versace acquisition, we identified Pieter Mulier as the right person for the brand,” Lorenzo Bertelli said in a statement.
“We believe that he can truly unlock Versace’s full potential and that he will be able to engage in a fruitful dialogue with the brand’s strong legacy. We are excited to begin this journey together.”
Mr Mulier takes over from Dario Vitale, who departed in December after previewing just one collection during his short-lived Versace stint.
Born in 1978, Mr Mulier went on to study architecture at the Institute Saint-Luc in Brussels. He was discovered by Mr Simons at a graduate judging in 2003.
British Vogue said he “has experience in breathing new life into a culturally significant, but commercially challenged brand”, saying he “launched a new, contemporary era” of Alaïa during his time at the fashion house.
The magazine pointed to viral products like his mesh ballet flats and the popular bag Le Teckel.
Mr Mulier was honored last fall by supermodel and longtime Alaïa muse Naomi Campbell at the Council of Fashion Designers of America for his work paying tribute to brand founder Azzedine Alaïa.
Mr Mulier took the creative helm in 2021, after Alaïa’s death.
