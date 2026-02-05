Versace names new creative director of luxury fashion house

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Milan's iconic fashion house Versace has named Belgian designer Pieter Mulier as its new creative director, with his tenure set to begin on 1 July.

The announcement came on Thursday from the Prada Group, which owns the luxury brand.

Mr Mulier currently holds the creative director position at French fashion house Alaïa.

His career also includes a period as the associate of fellow Belgian designer Raf Simons, working alongside him at prestigious labels such as Calvin Klein, Jil Sander, and Dior.

In his new capacity, Mr Mulier will report directly to Lorenzo Bertelli, who serves as Versace's executive chair.

Mr Bertelli is also the designated successor to lead the family-owned Prada Group, being the son of Miuccia Prada and Prada Group chairman Patrizio Bertelli.

open image in gallery Pieter Mulier attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History ( Getty )

“When we considered the Versace acquisition, we identified Pieter Mulier as the right person for the brand,” Lorenzo Bertelli said in a statement.

“We believe that he can truly unlock Versace’s full potential and that he will be able to engage in a fruitful dialogue with the brand’s strong legacy. We are excited to begin this journey together.”

Mr Mulier takes over from Dario Vitale, who departed in December after previewing just one collection during his short-lived Versace stint.

Born in 1978, Mr Mulier went on to study architecture at the Institute Saint-Luc in Brussels. He was discovered by Mr Simons at a graduate judging in 2003.

open image in gallery Pieter Mulier speaks with Marco Rambaldi at the International Woolmark Prize 2023 at Le Petit Palais ( Getty )

British Vogue said he “has experience in breathing new life into a culturally significant, but commercially challenged brand”, saying he “launched a new, contemporary era” of Alaïa during his time at the fashion house.

The magazine pointed to viral products like his mesh ballet flats and the popular bag Le Teckel.

Mr Mulier was honored last fall by supermodel and longtime Alaïa muse Naomi Campbell at the Council of Fashion Designers of America for his work paying tribute to brand founder Azzedine Alaïa.

Mr Mulier took the creative helm in 2021, after Alaïa’s death.