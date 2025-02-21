Bora Aksu pays tribute to the royal ‘beauty queen’ Empress Sisi at London Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bora Aksu paid homage to the renowned royal ‘beauty queen’ Empress Sisi of Austria in his London Fashion Week show.

“Empress Sisi was always conscious about her look and she was trapped in the beauty that she was known for,” the designer told PA Media.

Empress Sisi’s tragic tale has seen many retellings across film, TV and now fashion, as Bora Aksu’s autumn/winter collection delved into the duality of beauty and sorrow.

Known for his dark, Romantic aesthetic, Bora Aksu is loved by the likes of Keira Knightley, Elle Fanning and model Coco Rocha.

The Turkish designer stayed true to his style roots through monochromatic frills, haunting veils and black opera gloves.

Swathes of lace, blouson sleeves and layered tulle peppered the runway.

The collection embodied the grandeur of the Austrian court through structured jackets and overcoats, sweeping veils and intricate lacework, evoking the Empress’s carefully composed public persona.

Meanwhile, the Empress’s repressed rebellion found its form through fluid silhouettes, sharp tailoring and dynamic contrasts, infusing the collection with an edgier, more instinctive energy.

Velvet riding hats acted as the perfect accessory, as this was the pastime most favoured by the Empress.

The abundance of textures played across a palette of whites and creams, punctuated by stark berry reds, opulent purples and nautical blue tones. The result is romantic yet modern, restrained yet unbound.

There was a haunting beauty to the collection.

Delicate white lace and intricate feminine patterns evoked Empress Sisi’s ethereal presence, while dramatic silhouettes, veils and dark accents hinted at the turbulence beneath the surface.

Soft, flowing fabrics juxtaposed with bold tailoring created garments that captured both vulnerability and strength.

Aksu’s collection looked at the concept of beauty, and how is at once both celebrated and challenged.

“It’s whimsical, it’s really fun, it’s feminine and it feels really creative,” said actor Indira Varma, who was among the celebrities sitting front row. “I loved it.”