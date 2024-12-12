What to wear for New Year’s Eve – no matter your age

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bidding adieu to 2024 and preparing for 2025 summons many questions, the most pressing of course being: what should I wear on New Year’s Eve?

From sequins to velvet – metallics to timeless tailoring – this year’s New Year’s Eve trends exude glamour and individuality. But if dressing up isn’t your thing, celebrity fashion stylists have the perfect solution.

Whether you’re heading to a smart soirée or braving the outdoors for festive fireworks, here’s your definitive guide to dazzling New Year’s style, no matter your age or occasion.

How to layer if you’re heading out

Whether booze is involved or not – if you’re celebrating part of your New Year’s Eve outside – you’re going to feel the cold, and so clever layering is essential.

“Balance insulating base layers with chic, more tailored outerwear,” says White Coco‘s co-founder, Sally Boddington. “Add interest with sparkly or faux fur accessories, and when it comes to footwear, over-the-knee boots are always a good option.”

If you’re going for a more laidback approach, fashion designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE prioritises warmth and practicality, “There are a myriad of chic thermals and HeatTech products out there – Uniqlo has a fantastic selection.

“Layer up and remember we lose heat the quickest from our heads, so wear a hat. Add gloves, a huge blanket-like scarf and even handwarmer sachets for extra warmth.”

Layers that are easily removable are best – so opt for accessories and rich fabrics to get the most out your stylish ensemble.

Holland Cooper Horsebit Bobble Hat – Taupe, £49

John Lewis Knitted Cuff Leather Gloves – Black, £39

Zara Plain Faux Fur Scarf, £29.99

Day to night

For some, you may be doubling up on your New Year’s celebrations, and are therefore in need of an outfit that can transition from day to night.

This all comes down to the details, “For a more casual look, I love to mix high and low,” says Wakeley, “Like a satin maxi skirt with a cashmere sweater and chunky boots.”

Styled with a smart top underneath and a spare pair of shoes – your look is ready for both downtime and the dance floor.

Designer Nadine Merabi puts it all down to the fabric, “A rich fabric, such as my Bouclé-Tweed collection can be teamed with killer heels or equally dressed down with a pair of brogues.”

Albaray Ribbed Funnel Neck Jumper with Wool, £85, M&S

Zara Satin Midi Skirt, £29.99

Dune London Taylyn Knee High Boots – Black, £145

Bold and brilliant

New Year’s Eve is the perfect opportunity for your fashion to be unapologetically bold and glamorous.

“It is going to be a very sparkly New Year’s Eve – sequins are everywhere in every incarnation,” says Wakeley. “There is no better person to take your sequin style inspiration from than cosmetics queen Trinny Woodall – she looks chic and effortless as well as quite glittery.”

If sequins aren’t your thing, Boddington notes that velvet and satin are equally show-stopping choices, “Gold lurex dresses, velvet wide pant suits and satin halter necks are styles so easily adapted for different age groups.

“By playing with the layering and combination of individual pieces, these trends can be sported by anyone,” says Boddington.

M&S Sequin Round Neck Top – Thunder, £35

M&S Cotton Rich Velvet Straight Leg Trousers – Evergreen, £45

Richly chic

If you’re wanting to make more of a subtle nod to the glittering trends, Merabi suggests blending textures and embracing timeless classics, “A metallic midi or maxi dress in a softer metallic – like champagne or rose gold – paired with a tailored jacket or shawl can give a refined yet festive look.”

For Wakeley, “It’s all about dressing to make ourselves feel like the best version of ourselves and playing to our strengths. Beautiful tailoring is always a winner – whatever your age.”

From simple blouses with embellished cuffs to velvet trousers with a metallic belt – mixing bold styles with understated accents is an easy way to elevate your New Year’s Eve attire.

But as Merabi notes, it’s less about playing into trends, “The key is to have fun, be confident and wear what makes you feel fabulous as you ring in the new year!”

River Island Gold Foil Batwing Maxi Dress, £45

Zara Plain Knit Sweater With Faux Pearls – Burgundy, £35.99