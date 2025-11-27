Best gym wear trends to motivate you this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You may already be thinking about New Year’s resolutions. It might be something new, like learning to play the guitar, or it may be the age-old ‘get more active’.

But there’s something about winter that makes getting to the gym feel harder – maybe it’s the cold mornings, the dark evenings or the lure of leftover Christmas chocolate. But good activewear can do wonders for motivation.

So here are the biggest gym-wear trends to know this winter – from the new shape of leggings to the shoes that everyone’s wearing outside of spin class.

Fold-over flares and asymmetric tops

“While leggings will always reign supreme,” says Fabletics‘ director of buying Frances Fountain, “we have seen a real shift towards fold-over, wide-leg workout pants – they’re comfy, flattering and feel fresh after seasons of skin-tight styles.”

After years of compressive leggings, the pendulum has definitely swung the other way. The return of the flared silhouette brings a sense of the Noughties back to studio dressing, particularly for yoga and Pilates.

Tops, meanwhile, are going more avant-garde and more feminine.

“Lightweight layering pieces are having a moment,” says Fountain. “We love ruched cross-back designs for that new Pilates girl vibe, and off-shoulder sweats are super cute for throwing on before or after class.”

Figure-hugging tops with more design details like intricate straps or asymmetric necklines are trending, and elevate your gym look into something that doesn’t look like you’re recycling an old pyjama top.

Tala 365 Asymmetric Ruched Long Sleeve Top, £48

Adanola Flared Yoga Pant, £46

Head-to-toe burgundy

Burgundy has been dubbed the colour of the season for this winter and it’s now finally migrated to gym wear.

“Burgundy is huge!” says Fountain, “you’re seeing it everywhere on the high street and now it’s officially gym-approved too.”

Deep, earthy tones like chocolate, plum and forest green are this season’s go-tos.

“We are also loving Christmassy hues done in a modern way,” says Fountain. “Deep greens, rich reds and warm, festive shades feel perfect for winter workouts.”

Fabletics Airlite Keyhole Top, £74

Cable-knit sweats and soft fleeces

Cable knit may sound counterproductive as an activewear fabric, but ribbed wool and bouclé-style knits are dominating gym wear layers, just look at Kendall Jenner’s viral Alo Yoga collaboration, which leans heavily into these soft-focus textures.

“For me, it’s all about winter comfort,” says Fountain, “I’m living in cosy fleece jumpers and soft sweats that still look put-together.”

She says anything “super soft, easy to throw on and just the right amount of cropped”, is this season’s biggest outerwear trend.

The cropped-fleece silhouette which sits neatly above high-waisted leggings or fold-over flares is becoming the unofficial uniform of post-workout coffee runs.

Cosy, but cool enough to wear all day long.

Alo Sherpa Edge Bomber, £208

Oysho Hooded Cable Knit Jacket, £39.99

Hybrid trainers

So if you haven’t clocked so far, versatility is leading the trends this season, and trainers are no longer confined to the gym floor.

Fountain says “it’s less about gym-only trainers this year and more about hybrid sneakers you can wear anywhere.”

It’s the shift we’ve seen across fashion, functional comfort reimagined as part of an everyday uniform.

“Around the office we are all pairing Nike Air Rifts with our activewear – they give that sporty-street mix we love,” she says.

Retro styles like slimline trainers or the new ‘sneakerina’ are also big. “T90s and Speedcat ballet slippers are huge right now,” Fountain notes – a nod to the 2000s sports aesthetic that’s finding its way back into Pilates studios and beyond.

So the guideline for trainer trends this season is to find something that looks as good with a trench coat and coffee as it does on the treadmill.

Nike Total 90 Trainers, £64.99 (were £99.99)

Vivaia Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina, £137