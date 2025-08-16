Cara Delevingne and Sadiq Khan turn out for the return of Topshop
The Noughties cult fashion brand has marked its return to the high street with a public runway in London.
High-profile figures including models Cara Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah, alongside Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have thrown their support behind the highly anticipated return of iconic British high street brand, Topshop.
The fashion retailer, once a staple of British shopping, ceased operations in 2020 following the collapse of its parent company, Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group. This led to the closure of all Topshop’s physical stores.
While the brand found a new home on the online fashion giant Asos, it had not relaunched its own dedicated website – until now, marking a significant step in its revival.
After years of gaining traction purely through Asos and online channels, Topshop has now fully revived its independent digital presence.
On August 15 2025, the brand relaunched its own website and has now celebrated its comeback with a public runway show in Trafalgar Square.
Standalone stores are returning to the high street, confirmed Michelle Wilson, managing director of Topshop and Topman, noting that a “semi-permanent” high street presence is planned for later this year, with permanent standalone stores scheduled for autumn.
The Trafalgar Square event, Topshop’s first runway show since 2018, was a public spectacle featuring some of the brand’s original muses – including Delevingne, 33, and Aboah, 33, – alongside a lively street-party atmosphere.
The show debuted the autumn/winter 2025 collection, available to buy immediately online in a “See Now, Buy Now” format.
The collection features long leather trench coats, metallic maxi dresses and A-line skater skirts and is, unexpectedly, drenched in nostalgia, evoking the brand’s heyday of Kate Moss, “indie sleaze” and the Jamie Skinny Jeans (which are also back and available to buy).
Under new ownership, Asos retains a 25% stake, while Danish retail giant Bestseller (via its Heartland investment arm) now holds 75%, Topshop is positioning itself with elevated fashion credibility, improved quality and renewed cultural relevance, targeting shoppers aged 18 to 40.
Topshop has already begun reappearing in physical retail via wholesale channels, beginning with McElhinney’s department store in Ballybofey, County Donegal, where garments will go on sale from August 21.
Whether this revival marks a meaningful return or merely taps into nostalgia remains to be seen.
Fashion experts say that real success will hinge on how Topshop resonates with socially conscious, digitally savvy millennials and Gen Z shoppers in a competitive and matured retail landscape.