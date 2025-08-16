Cara Delevingne and Sadiq Khan turn out for the return of Topshop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

High-profile figures including models Cara Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah, alongside Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have thrown their support behind the highly anticipated return of iconic British high street brand, Topshop.

The fashion retailer, once a staple of British shopping, ceased operations in 2020 following the collapse of its parent company, Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group. This led to the closure of all Topshop’s physical stores.

While the brand found a new home on the online fashion giant Asos, it had not relaunched its own dedicated website – until now, marking a significant step in its revival.

open image in gallery Cara Delevingne arrives at the catwalk show for the launch of Topshop’s new dedicated website, at the National Gallery, London. Picture date: Saturday August 16, 2025.

After years of gaining traction purely through Asos and online channels, Topshop has now fully revived its independent digital presence.

open image in gallery Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the catwalk show to celebrate the launch of Topshop’s new dedicated website at the National Gallery, London. Picture date: Saturday August 16, 2025.

On August 15 2025, the brand relaunched its own website and has now celebrated its comeback with a public runway show in Trafalgar Square.

open image in gallery The show took place at lunchtime on Saturday 16th August (Aaron Chown/PA)

Standalone stores are returning to the high street, confirmed Michelle Wilson, managing director of Topshop and Topman, noting that a “semi-permanent” high street presence is planned for later this year, with permanent standalone stores scheduled for autumn.

The Trafalgar Square event, Topshop’s first runway show since 2018, was a public spectacle featuring some of the brand’s original muses – including Delevingne, 33, and Aboah, 33, – alongside a lively street-party atmosphere.

open image in gallery Model Adwoa Aboah sat front row for the runway (Aaron Chown/PA)

The show debuted the autumn/winter 2025 collection, available to buy immediately online in a “See Now, Buy Now” format.

The collection features long leather trench coats, metallic maxi dresses and A-line skater skirts and is, unexpectedly, drenched in nostalgia, evoking the brand’s heyday of Kate Moss, “indie sleaze” and the Jamie Skinny Jeans (which are also back and available to buy).

open image in gallery Models on the catwalk to celebrate the launch of Topshop’s new dedicated website at the National Gallery, London. Picture date: Saturday August 16, 2025.

Under new ownership, Asos retains a 25% stake, while Danish retail giant Bestseller (via its Heartland investment arm) now holds 75%, Topshop is positioning itself with elevated fashion credibility, improved quality and renewed cultural relevance, targeting shoppers aged 18 to 40.

open image in gallery The collection featured both young and mature wardrobe staples (Aaron Chown/PA)

Topshop has already begun reappearing in physical retail via wholesale channels, beginning with McElhinney’s department store in Ballybofey, County Donegal, where garments will go on sale from August 21.

Whether this revival marks a meaningful return or merely taps into nostalgia remains to be seen.

Fashion experts say that real success will hinge on how Topshop resonates with socially conscious, digitally savvy millennials and Gen Z shoppers in a competitive and matured retail landscape.