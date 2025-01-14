Is it time to go from blonde to brunette? As tennis star Amanda Anisimova makes the change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many stars have recently been abandoning their beachy blonde locks for bombshell brunette manes.

American tennis player Amanda Anisimova, 23, is the most recent star to make the transformation, showcasing her new look at the Australian Open.

Following in the footsteps of Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss and Sofia Richie Grainge; Anisimova has indulged in the low-maintenance beauty trend, that some have dubbed ‘old money blonde’ or ‘expensive brunette’.

“While bright blonde is still trending – thanks to Sabrina Carpenter in particular – we often see the opposite becoming popular at the same time as a counter option,” explains Tom Smith, celebrity hairstylist and global ambassador for Olaplex.

“In addition to that, we’re seeing a surge in popularity of singular tones that I’m calling ‘Monobrown’ – which is a monochromatic, single tone of brunette, focusing on gloss and shine,” which appears to be the trend Anisimova is sporting.

So, if you’re thinking of swapping out your blonde for brunette this winter, leading stylists detail how you can make the transformation as smoothly as possible.

How to know if brunette works on your skin tone

A common worry people have when deciding whether to go brunette is that it will wash them out – but the colour virtually suits everyone – it’s just the shade you need to get right.

“Brunette is a term used to describe various shades of deeper hair, warm, cool and neutral,” explains Smith. “This means there can be many shade options to suit a variety of skin tones and eye colours.

“Look for the darkest part of your natural hair – usually the hair at the back of your head behind your ears – and your natural eyebrow colours to determine how dark of a shade you could carry.”

Skin tone plays a major role when considering a colour change. “For warmer undertones, rich chocolate or caramel hues can brighten your complexion, while cooler tones pair beautifully with ashier brunettes,” says Victoria Panting, technical educator at Paul Mitchell.

“I also factor in how a client prefers to style themselves – those drawn to gold jewellery and warm tones often suit warmer brunettes, whereas silver fans may prefer cooler shades.”

If you’re picking a shade to match the season, “It’s worth noting that warm tones tend to reflect the light more than cool tones,” says Smith, “and so if it’s a super cosy, high-shine shade you’re looking for, a warmer tone may be a better choice.”

How to pick the right shade

It can be a daunting step to go from light to dark – so picking the right colour is crucial to making the transition an easy one.

“When transitioning from blonde, it’s a good idea to gradually incorporate more depth in the hair in the form of a shadow root and low lights,” says Smith.

“This allows you to fade down the shades gradually and will mean that the natural fade of your hair is subtle.”

“Like Hailey Bieber, soft bronde is a perfect middle ground between blonde and brunette,” says Milk + Blush‘s hair expert Nicole Petty.

If you’re inspired by Pantone’s colour of 2025, “Mocha Mousse is ideal for transitioning,” says Panting, “It’s a neutral, balanced tone that blends beautifully with lighter shades and complements a variety of skin tones.”

Evo Fabuloso Chestnut Colour Intensifying Conditioner, £26.50

Evo Fabuloso Cool Brown Colour Intensifying Conditioner, £26.50

What to tell your hairdresser

There are a few things to bear in mind before embarking on the dark side. “In order for previously lightened hair to hold darker tones easily, the quality of the hair needs to be healthy,” explains Smith.

“You can prep the hair with Olaplex Number 3 to make the molecular structure of the hair stronger, and this will reduce the amount of fade you can expect from changing your hair colour. ”

If you want a more multi-dimensional brown, asking for layered dye is a good way to keep it looking healthy and complex.

“I opt for two rounds of a semi-permanent colour which will give shine and a healthy result, without the risk of the hair becoming too dark,” says Smith.

Olaplex Nº.3 Hair Perfector, £28

Low-commitment options

If you’re wanting to dip your toe into the brunette waters before fully committing, “balayage is a great low-commitment option to maintain beautiful, bright blonde hair,” says celebrity stylist and owner of Nicholas James Hair, Nicholas James.

“The main appeal of balayage is softer regrowth in comparison to traditional foil highlights, and if you’re looking to gradually darken your hair, then balayage might be perfect for you as it can be customised to suit your desired shade and skin tone.”

Alternatively, “using clever toning tricks such as shadow roots and low lights can add extra depth to the hair without feeling like too shocking a change,” Smith suggests.

You can also experiment with a colour conditioning gloss to give you a temporary tone before going all in.