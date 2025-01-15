Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro go gothic in silky black ensembles at London premiere

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro channelled gothic glamour in silky black ensembles at the ‘A Complete Unknown’ London premiere.

The film is a biopic following the early life of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, played by Chalamet, and his entourage in the early days of his music career.

Chalamet, 29, paid homage to his habitat in custom Martine Rose, a menswear label founded by the British-Jamaican designer of the same name, who was born in Croydon.

The Dune star sported a black silk shirt washed with blue and green flowers, which he wore untucked underneath a black double-breasted suit.

Chalamet channelled his inner rock star by pairing the ensemble with pointed black ribbed loafers, a snakeskin belt and a Cartier diamond necklace and rings.

Barbaro, 34, who plays Joan Baez in the film, wore a black silk plunging gown with a futuristic hood, evoking the Eighties runways of Mugler and Saint Laurent.

Barbaro’s striking gown was by Schiaparelli, and while the sultry silhouette and deep V-neck was a daring style choice – the gothic hood suited London’s freezing January temperatures.

Dressed by her stylist Jeanann Williams, she let the dress do the talking by omitting accessories, except for a simple pair of silver earrings and the dress’s ornate buckle fastening the hood, with Schiaparelli’s signature keyhole motif.

While their outfits were suave and sophisticated, Chalamet’s ride was quite the opposite, as the star accessorised his ensemble with a Lime e-bike – one of London’s most popular mode of public transport.

The fluorescent green of the bike coordinated the hues of Chalamet’s shirt – perhaps a style choice or a happy accident.

Co-star Edward Norton, 55, who plays Pete Seeger, joined the pair in a slim navy suit and knitted black polo neck.

The Fight Club star finished the smart ensemble with a pair of black brogues.

While other co-stars were noticeably missing, including Elle Fanning, who plays Chalamet’s love interest, other celebrities turned out to support the film.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore, 39, wore a vibrant yellow Loewe trench with a grey Vivienne Westwood handbag and black three-piece suit sourced from preloved stylist boutique, Circler.

BBC Radio presenter Nick Grimshaw, 40, wore a dark denim two-piece and a chocolate brown crocodile trench coat.

Anaïs Gallagher, daughter of Oasis musician Noel Gallagher, followed suit in a pea-green oversized trench, wide-leg jeans and a white tee.

Despite the main stars sporting black – perhaps green was the colour of the night.