12 Christmas beauty gifts for every age – from teens to grandparents

This year’s most-wanted beauty products combine TikTok trends with timeless classics and cover everyone from the teen who’s just discovering serums to the grandparent who loves a pamper.

So whether you’re shopping for under-£20 stocking fillers or something truly splurge-worthy, here are a beauty journalists top picks for Christmas 2025.

1. Glow Hub Collectable Hand Sanitiser Cleansing Mist, £7Best for: Teens and Tweens

If you’re buying for a TikTok-obsessed teen, Glow Hub is the Gen Alpha-approved brand that’s both safe and fun.

Founder Tiffany Salmon-Mills has built trust with parents through age-guided formulas and transparent messaging. These 3-in-1 sanitisers cleanse, hydrate, and smell surprisingly luxe – plus the collectible charms and sticker packs mean they’ll actually want to use them.

The perfect stocking filler for budding beauty lovers, it lets them join the community without venturing into products they don’t need just yet. It’s perfect for the Gen Zs and Gen Alphas in your life.

2. Biodance Bio Collagen-Real Deep Mask, £14.90, BootsBest for: Late teens–50s

This viral overnight collagen mask from Korea is one that TikTok can’t get enough of.

It floods the skin with moisture thanks to ceramides and cica (a plant also known as tiger grass that has been trending this year thanks to its soothing, healing and antioxidant properties), which means your face will feel smooth and glowy after an evening’s wear.

Because our collagen reserves decline around the age of 25, anyone looking to replenish those reserves is to consume it via collagen supplements. Applying collagen topically however provides temporary hydration and elasticity by improving the ability of skin cells to retain and attract moisture.

These K-beauty masks are perfect for university students or anyone needing a hydration reset.

3. Rhode Skin On-The-Go Set, £90Best for: 20s–30s

Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand Rhode continues to dominate “clean girl” culture on social media.

The brand’s cult peptide lip treatments remain its crown jewels: hydrating, reparative and glossy, it’s formulated to smooth lip lines and pamper your pout with a non-sticky finish.

For skincare lovers, the glazing fluid delivers Bieber’s signature “glass skin” in a bottle – a lightweight spray packed with amino acids and ceramides to instantly hydrate and smooth skin.

The Rhode On-The-Go Set brings these favourites together in perfectly portable minis alongside a branded compact mirror. It includes the lip treatment, glazing mist and peptide eye prep patches – making it an ideal gift for travel, post-party recovery or anyone chasing that effortless, glazed glow this Christmas.

4. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, £21, Space NKBest for: Teens–40s

Inspired by Brazil’s appreciation for pert behinds, Sol de Janeiro became a trending beauty brand back in 2024 thanks to its signature formula that blends Guaraná extract with Brazil nut and a selection of fatty acids to leave skin firm and tight.

The brand’s bestseller, the Brazilian Bum Bum cream, has a buttery formula which scents the skin with delicious nutty notes.

With gift sets and limited edition scents launched for Christmas-time, it makes a great gift for any body care enthusiast.

5. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, £21, John LewisBest for: 20s–40s

Beloved by everyone from Kate Moss to Brooke Shields, the Laneige Lip Mask is a cult classic that transcends generations, nourishing lips overnight leaving them soft and plump by morning.

Its blend of vitamin C, shea butter, coconut oil and murumuru butter delivers deep hydration and antioxidant protection, whether worn overnight or as a glossy daytime balm.

With its berry scent and buttery texture, it’s no wonder this hydrating hero has become a social-media favourite.

It’s a bedside must-have particularly during the winter months when lips are prone to cracks and dryness.

6. UKlash Lash Growth Serum, £38Best for: 30s–50s

For those trying to grow out their lashes or brows, you’ve probably seen the likes of celebrities from Molly-Mae Hague to Anthea Turner raving about UKlash.

Its lash growth serum is enriched with vitamin B5, green tea extract and myristoyl pentapeptide-17, which nourishes and conditions lashes while stimulating growth for fuller, stronger results in just a few weeks.

Quick and effortless to apply, it’s loved by influencers and beauty insiders alike for delivering real, visible results with minimal effort.

7. Neal’s Yard Remedies Age Defying Duet, £95Best for: 40s+

For anyone dipping their toe into the “clean” beauty movement, this duo is a really thoughtful gift choice.

It brings together two staple formulas from Neal’s Yard Remedies – a British brand rooted in natural and certified-organic ingredients – which help replenish and smooth the skin with sustainably sourced frankincense and botanical oils.

Whether it becomes a weekend treat or a nightly wind-down, it’s a great gift for those wanting an excuse to slow things down.

8. Colour Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, £27, M&SBest for: All ages

The go-to hair brand for celebrity stylist Chris Appleton – who frequently works with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian – Colour Wow is ultimate insider brand for achieving red-carpet-worthy shine at home.

The backstage secret behind glass-like, humidity-proof hair is its lightweight Dream Coat spray which transforms frizz into mirror shine for up to three washes.

9. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Iconic Lip and Cheek Kit, £29Best for: 20s–60s

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk range has achieved near-mythical status for its universally flattering pink tones – and this curated lip and cheek set captures the magic in one swoop.

Comprising of the cult lip liner, glossy plumping lipstick and glow-enhancing Beauty Light Wand, it’s a perfect gift for make-up lovers of all ages – flattering every skin tone and skin type.

10. Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Brightening Serum Vitamin C Alternative, £52Best for: 30s–60s

This French pharmacy favourite is a great solution for uneven tone and dark spots.

Powered by vine-sap derived viniferine – shown to be up to 62× more effective than vitamin C in lab tests – the serum visibly lifts sun spots, post-acne marks and age-related pigmentation – no wonder it’s quickly become a Caudalie bestseller.

Lightweight, oil-free and suitable for all skin types (even sensitive), it layers easily under your regular moisturiser and is a thoughtful gift for anyone wanting a more luminous and even complexion.

11. Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £52Best for: 40s–70s

Made a viral hit in a get-unready-with-me video by Molly-Mae Hague, the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is a national favourite for good reason.

Rich and soothing, this cult formula transforms from balm to oil to milk, effortlessly melting away make-up and daily grime.

Infused with padina pavonica, elderberry and starflower oils, it nourishes while deeply cleansing, leaving skin soft, hydrated and perfectly prepped for the rest of your routine.

12. StylPro Wavelength LED Face Mask, £99.99, Look FantasticBest for: Grandparents (or any tech lover)

Beauty tech has taken off more than ever before in 2025 – particularly LED light masks.

With multiple light settings targeting wrinkles, pigmentation, and texture, this LED mask delivers spa-grade results at home, while using a range of light settings to target multiple skin concerns in one go. It’s the ultimate self-care upgrade for any generation.

One of the more affordable face masks on the market, but not less effective (delivering up to 830 nanometers of light penetration that reaches the lower dermis of your skin), it’s the perfect Christmas gift for anyone curious about the next wave of skincare innovation.