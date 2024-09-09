Did Taylor Swift break wedding guest etiquette with Travis Kelce in NYC?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Taylor Swift stepped out with boyfriend Travis Kelce over the weekend for model Karen Elson’s wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster. But the pop star’s cream-colored dress has fans wondering: Did Swift break the number one rule of wedding guest etiquette?

On September 7, the 14-time Grammy winner wore an ivory Zimmermann cut-out dress, which featured a floral print and scalloped trim. She accessorized the look with Christian Louboutin Condora heels and a blue jacquard Vivienne Westwood handbag, along with dangly earrings from Larkspur & Hawk. Swift also styled her hair in an updo, and topped off the look with her signature red lip.

Meanwhile, the “Anti-Hero” singer was accompanied by the Kansas City Chiefs player, who wore a Vivienne Westwood short-sleeved cardigan for his all-black ensemble.

Swift and Kelce were photographed in New York City ahead of the star-studded nuptials, which took place at Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village. Linda Evangelista, Lana Del Rey and Karlie Kloss were also in attendance at the wedding. However, as photos from the event circulated online, many fans wondered whether Swift had made a major wedding guest fashion faux pas.

“No way she’s wearing that dress to a wedding,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Is it just me or is that too white to wear to a wedding?” another user asked.

Traditionally, it is against proper etiquette to wear white, or a similarly pale, off-white color, as a guest to a wedding. According to Diane Gottsman – a national etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Texas, who previously spoke to The Independent – the color white is mainly “reserved for the bride” and guests “should select another color” when attending a wedding. The rule also applies to guests of all genders, so men who are not the groom should avoid showing up in a white suit.

As for why guests should avoid white for a wedding, wedding dress designer Madeline Gardner told The Knot that it comes down to “the most important thing to keep in mind,” not upstaging the bride.

However, it seems that upstaging Elson, who announced her engagement to the Electric Lady Studios managing partner in November 2023, was an impossible task. The supermodel and singer-songwriter, 45, wore a full-length custom Valentino white silk gown with illusion tulle. The dress was embroidered with blue and ivory beads and shards, while the bodice included a tulle cape with bell sleeves. The waisted sash was also tied with a bow at the back, and featured a bouquet motif with silk made entirely by hand, according to Vogue.

Of course, it’s unclear exactly what the wedding guest dress code called for, and if Swift had broken proper etiquette. Supermodel Linda Evangelista and Kelce both wore black to the event, while fellow model Karlie Kloss donned a maroon silk off-the-shoulder dress. On the other hand, Lana Del Rey – who attended the nuptials with rumored boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene – opted for a pale blue halter dress, which appeared close to white in photos and videos. And Elson’s daughter, who served as the only bridesmaid, wore a custom Valentino slip dress in ivory silk.

Elson was previously married to musician Jack White for eight years until 2013. They are parents to two children, daughter Scarlett Teresa and son Henry Lee. This is Foster’s first marriage.