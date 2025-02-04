Taylor Swift fans spot hidden tribute to Travis Kelce in singer’s Grammys 2025 outfit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift fans claim to have spotted a tribute to Travis Kelce in the singer’s outfit at the 2025 Grammys.

The singer-songwriter, 35, attended the awards ceremony at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night (2 February), where she was in contention for six awards.

However, Swift ultimately emerged from the evening empty-handed, with her 2024 record The Tortured Poets Department losing Album of the Year to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

It was Swift’s choice of attire that most had fans talking, however, with fans speculating over the significance of one accessory in particular.

Swift was seen wearing a custom-made chain around her thigh, adorned with the letter “T”. On social media, fans hypothesised that the letter was intended as a nod to Kelce, the NFL player whom Swift is dating.

The jewellery was designed in collaboration with Lorraine Schwartz.

Also mentioned was the colour scheme of Swift’s outfit, which included a red dress, red shoes, and red nails and lipstick. The prominent red theme was interpreted by many as a nod to Kelce’s football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who employ a predominantly red aesthetic.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammy Awards ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

“I know Taylor Swift didn’t put a chain around her thigh with Travis’s initial on it… what in the middle school?” joked one person on X/Twitter.

“I love how they got Taylor Swift's Chiefs red minidress featuring a secret nod to Travis Kelce at the 2025 Grammys. Amazing things,” another wrote.

“Taylor Swift walking out to present an award to so high school in chiefs red and w a t on her thigh that could be interpreted as being Travis’ initial … that’s my lovesick girlie,” someone else remarked.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift's outfit at the 2025 Grammys ( Getty Images )

Swift’s outfit wasn’t the only clothing choice to raise eyebrows. Jaden Smith attended the ceremony while wearing an outlandish get-up involving a model castle around his head.

Kanye West, meanwhile, arrived at the ceremony with his wife Bianca Censori, who was dressed in a sheer, completely transparent dress, with nothing underneath. The couple’s appearance at the ceremony was the subject of some controversy, with some reports claiming that West and Censori had been removed from the event after turning up uninvited.

The 2025 Grammys saw big wins for Beyoncé, as well as Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Kendrick Lamar, whose 2024 diss track “Not Like Us” won Record of the Year.

As well as taking home the top prize, Beyoncé also made history as the first Black woman to win Best Country Album.