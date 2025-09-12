Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Wilde and Suki Waterhouse turn heads at Michael Kors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gwyneth Paltrow, Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Wilde, Leslie Bibb and Olivia Munn were among the A-Listers sitting front row at the Michael Kors spring/summer 2026 show at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Stepping out in this season’s biggest trends, the guest list was unsurprising. The celebrities in attendance are known for their ‘quiet luxury’ styles, and Michael Kors is famed for dressing the affluent who don’t care to hide their wealth.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, a long-time fan of the label, wore a grey cape-like knit with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath, teamed with a grey pleated wool skirt and black pointed pumps, and styled her blonde hair straight.

This is the Goop founder’s first NYFW since 2017. She attended the Calvin Klein fall/winter show in February of that year.

While wool midi-skirts are hailed to be the leading trend of the season, perhaps a less-wearable trend that’s dominating the runway is sheer.

Yet actress Olivia Wilde refuted that, stepping out in a long-sleeved, sheer bodysuit.

The 41-year-old Don’t Worry Darling director paired the risqué piece with a low-rise button-up skirt and oversized blazer, finishing the ensemble with slouchy leather boots.

Her beauty game matched the look – and the show – with tousled balayage waves parted down the middle, along with smoky brown eyes, flushed cheeks and a coral lip.

The title of the Michael Kors show was ‘Earthy Elegance’, whereby Kors prioritised loose fits, featuring oversized silk blouses, draped culottes and baggy cargos. The palette was made up of Kors’ typical black, white and tan tones, with dashes of creamy yellow and powder pink.

“There’s a lot of beautiful earth tones, so gorgeous shades of brown and branch colours, and olive and all of these colours that you would find in nature,” Kors said.

Another star going for all-black and sheer was singer and actress Suki Waterhouse, 33, who sported her signature rock-chick glamour with a fur gilet, hotpants, tights and pointed knee-high stilettos, channelling a sultry, grunge aesthetic in contrast to the likes of Paltrow.

When speaking of her style and becoming a mother, “I don’t think [motherhood] has changed it that much,” the Good Looking singer told E News, “Especially to do something like today because she’s far away from me right now.”

Glee star Lea Michele, 39, opted for a similar silhouette to Wilde, wearing a deconstructed three-piece suit, with the trousers re-worked into a skirt, paired with a bralette and oversized blazer.

Also sitting front row was Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, who was making her first appearance at New York Fashion Week since 2017.

Reinhart, 28, was wearing look 48 from the Michael Kors fall/winter 2025 collection that debuted in February this year.

The sleeveless grey suit was virtually identical to the runway model and evoked Anne Hathaway’s wardrobe in The Devil Wears Prada 2 – pictures of which leaked in August.

The double-breasted vest featured statement lapels and a leather waist tie, while its plunging neckline emphasised her choice to go shirtless.

Anna Wintour and her newly minted successor, Chloe Malle, were also present at the show, representing the various facets of the Kors’ woman.

Bohemian tassels, pendant necklaces and metallics were standout trends of the show.

From bold, leather earrings to the hemline of a dress, textured tassels brought a playfulness to the runway, while sequins married to a soft spring palette muted them into a subdued, more elevated and luxury look.

While large pendants and paraphernalia like card holders around the neck aren’t a particularly new trend (thanks to the Labubu trend), Kors remixed them in a sophisticated way – one that we could even see the likes of Paltrow sporting next season.