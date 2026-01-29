5 date night outfit ideas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s a peculiar pressure attached to getting dressed for a date. Whether it’s a first meeting or a long-standing relationship, the outfit can feel more important than the conversation you’re about to have.

As stylist Angela Kyte puts it, “the goal is to look put-together but still like yourself.” That principle holds across every kind of plan, from candlelit dinners to escape rooms.

So, if you’re wracking your brain as to what to wear for a date, here are five outfit ideas for all occasions, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

1. The fancy dinner

For an evening at a nice restaurant, the brief tends to be chic without seeming too try-hard. Kyte’s advice is to keep things elevated but comfortably yourself. “[Something] I choose a lot is a silky blouse or a well-cut top with tailored trousers or a midi skirt as it instantly looks elevated without feeling overdressed,” she says.

If dresses are more your thing, she suggests going for “a simple slip dress with a great jacket,” adding a smart bag and jewellery to bring it from day-to-night.

Francesca Zedda, head of womenswear creative styling at M&S, agrees that the dress remains the most instinctive choice for this kind of date.

“A midi column dress worn with knee-high boots can make for a chic, winter-ready combination,” she says, “accessorise with chunky gold jewellery and a clutch bag to elevate the look.”

For those who prefer tailoring, she suggests a structured co-ord, like a jacket and skirt set with a tapered waist.

Zara Faux Leather Peplum Jacket – The Item, £59.99

M&S Cotton Rich Ribbed V-Neck Midi Column Dress, £33

Office Karina Kitten Heel Knee High Boots Brown Faux Suede, £80

2. The cinema or cosy evening

Here, comfort takes precedence – but it needn’t come at the expense of style.

Zedda frames it as “elevated comfort”. Her starting point is “a cashmere knit”, paired with “wide-leg trousers in velour or pure cotton”. The look is relaxed, but the fabrics make it smart enough to look as though you’ve made an effort.

Kyte recommends leaning into soft materials that are simultaneously luxurious. “I love a soft knit paired with straight-leg jeans or a relaxed midi skirt, layered with a lightweight coat because cinemas are always freezing.”

Trainers or Ugg-like boots are a good option for a cosy date, while a crossbody bag leaves your hands free for popcorn or drinks and doesn’t take up too much space under your seat.

New Look Burgundy Faux Suede Mini Crossbody Bag, £24.99

Autograph Pure Cashmere Wide Leg Trousers, £110, M&S

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Chalet in Beige, £114.99 (were £155), Schuh

3. Casual drinks

This is the territory of effortless style and perhaps a look that is closest to your everyday style.

Kyte’s formula is reassuringly simple – “a great pair of jeans with a flattering top always works, especially if the top has a bit of texture or an interesting neckline.”

Layer with a leather jacket, blazer or statement cardigan to pull the look together. Shoes do the most work here; ankle boots, loafers or a low heel can all change the tone, depending on how you want the evening to feel.

Zedda’s update on the ‘jeans and a nice top’ formula is to choose a romantic blouse or something with subtle detailing, like puffed sleeves, “satin, lace inserts or soft ruffles for contrast” – and finish with ankle boots. It’s a combination that feels relaxed but not too casual.

H&M Light Beige Waisted Blouse, £22.99

River Island Blue Mid Rise Seamed Barrel Leg Jeans, £46

4. The daytime date that turns into evening

Coffee that becomes dinner, a museum that drifts into drinks – these spontaneous dates need tactical dressing.

For Kyte, the hero piece is “a great jacket or blazer […] You can wear it casually during the day over a tee or knit, then in the evening simply swap your bag and shoes, add a bold lip or earrings and suddenly the whole outfit feels elevated.”

It’s about building flexibility into your look with one piece to do the heavy lifting. Zedda says a statement coat is by far the most important piece in your outfit, especially in the winter.

“Dates, especially first dates, are all about initial impressions,” she says, “whether you arrive in a wool coat […] a car coat with contrast sleeves or a blazer with a cinched waist, choose something that makes a statement while keeping you warm.”

The beauty of outerwear is that it sets the tone before anything else is revealed.

And Other Stories Tapered Wool Jacket, £139

Pandora Organically Shaped Pavé Circle & Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Bracelet, £89

5. The activity date

Bowling, mini golf, escape rooms – these types of dates are fun but demand movement, and that shouldn’t mean surrendering style.

Zedda says footwear is foundational. “Begin with a pair of trainers in a retro silhouette and work your way up,” she says, with the vintage plimsoll currently trending. “If trainers feel too casual, how about a pair of sleek-yet-sporty Mary Jane [pumps]?”

Barrel jeans, she says, balance these styles well, and softened with “a lightweight cardigan on top”, it’s practical but still pretty.

Kyte similarly suggests “stretchy jeans or relaxed trousers with a fitted top that won’t get in the way”, layered with a denim jacket or bomber, to nod to the recent return of 2016.

“Trainers are usually the smartest choice because you’ll be on your feet and moving around.” Accessories should be minimal, she says, so long swinging necklaces and heavy bangles should probably be left on your dresser.

Mint Velvet Neutral Wool Blend Knit Top, £79

Steve Madden Abbi Trainer, £50 (were £100)

Office Fanfare Single Strap Mary Jane Ballet Flats Burgundy Velvet, £30 (were £39.99)