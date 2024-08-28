5 styles to blend your summer and autumn wardrobe

Support truly

Autumn is slowly creeping up, with the return to school and September right around the corner, it won’t be long until the cooler climes take full effect.

For now, we’re stuck navigating a tricky in-between period, where one day it’s mid-20s and blue skies – and the next it’s grey thunderstorms. Hot, wet and unpredictable weather calls for solid foundations: from light jackets to heavy duty knits – all of which can be worn on their own or layered together.

1. Crew knit and tailored shorts

Layering knits is no secret when it comes to transitioning your wardrobe through the seasons. But pairing wintery woollens and loafers with tailored shorts can make cold-weather staples work for those dwindling summer days.

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper – Navy, £47

Reiss Sienna Crepe Tailored Shorts, £78 (was £128)

Schuh Lina Leather Tassel Loafer Flat Shoes – Brown, £32.99 (were £55)

2. Swap dainty chains for chunky metals

Arguably, a lot of transitioning from the warmer to cooler months lies in the accessories. An easy way of marking a change in the seasons is to refresh your jewellery from fine chained necklaces to chunky bracelets and bold rings.

“Jewellery on the runway is set to make a bold statement this season with big, brightly coloured gemstones taking the spotlight,” says Ben Roberts, managing director of British jewellery brand Clogau. “Expect rich hues like rubies, emeralds and sapphires to dominate on the runway, with designers pairing them with classic settings but adding their own contemporary twist.”

Incorporating asymmetric, chunky and unconventional shapes within your jewellery can help signify a shift into the new autumn/winter season while still getting wear out of your summer tops and dresses.

Zara Hearts and Medallions Necklace, £25.99

Zara Pack Of 3 Multi-Charm Necklaces, £35.99

3. Layered summer dress

If you’re not willing to depart with your summer frocks just yet – layering with jumpers, cardigans, trenches and scarves is a great way to transition the piece into autumn.

“Combine a floral or pastel summer dress with autumn staples such as a chunky knit sweater and knee-high boots. This look balances warmth and style, utilising summer favourites in cooler weather,” says fashion expert, Fausta Urte Geigaite.

& Other Stories Cascading Ruffle Maxi Dress, £57 (was £145)

White Stuff Cable Cardi, £45 (was £75)

La Redoute Signatures Suede Knee-High Boots with Block Heel, £104 (was £160)

4. Swap jeans for skirts

It may sound counterintuitive to swap your trousers for skirts when you’re going into autumn, but opting for a denim midi skirt over jeans can immediately pull an autumnal look into the summery realm.

Pairing a rugby polo with a denim midi or a grey knit with a long white skirt ensures the layers will keep you warm while referencing the floaty silhouettes of summer.

M&S Pure Cotton Striped Rugby Top, £35

Pepe Jeans Denim Midi Skirt, £42.50 (was £85)

& Other Stories Knitted Cardigan Alpaca/Wool – Grey, £87

Zara ZW Collection Voluminous Midi Skirt, £49.99

5. Swap sandals for sneakers (or boots)

You don’t need to adjust your whole outfit when shifting between the seasons – sometimes the biggest difference lies in the smallest details.

Wearing your jeans, summer top and raffia bag with a pair of canvas trainers can immediately bring your outfit into autumn.

Alternatively, pairing a feminine summer dress with some sturdy biker boots and a heavyweight jacket can add a seasonal edge to an otherwise sunny and lightweight look.

River Island Pink Satin Floral Cross Back Slip Midi Dress, £60

Stradivarius Flat Distressed Boots with Buckles, £59.99

Veja Volley Leather White Pekin Bark Trainers, £120

BDG Dex Brown Faux Leather Workwear Jacket, £79