What Alesha Dixon’s hair stylist would do to avoid frizz on rainy days

The UK's recent glorious sunshine has given way to the inevitable spring showers.

And, no doubt, that has left some of us unprepared for the sudden downpours.

Is there anything you can do to combat frizzy hair in the rain?

Of course, an umbrella is always recommended.

But here, some of the UK’s top hair experts offer advice for those caught off guard and share their top tips for combating frizzy hair in wet weather.

open image in gallery Here’s how to keep your hair glossy and frizz-free during April showers

Why does hair get so frizzy when it rains?

“Frizz happens when the cuticle – the outer protective layer of the hair – lifts,” explains Paul Mitchell’s technical educator Victoria Panting.

“The cuticle is hydrophilic, meaning it loves water, so it can absorb moisture from the air. When this happens, the hair strands swell, the cuticle opens, and the hair loses its smoothness.”

This means, when you’re in damp or humid conditions, your cuticle is more likely to absorb moisture, causing your hair to frizz.

While the cuticle is usually able to regulate its moisture absorption, “if hair is damaged from heat, styling or chemical treatments it loses moisture and becomes more prone to frizz in damp environments”, says Panting.

How to prep your hair before leaving the house

There’s only so much we can prepare before leaving the house to put the fate of our hair in the hands of the weather.

“Hair is more likely to frizz if it’s lacking moisture,” says celebrity stylist to the likes of Jade Thirlwall and Alesha Dixon, Aaron Carlo.

“So start with the correct moisturising shampoo and conditioner, then use a leave in anti-frizz or humidity cream.”

The key to preventing frizz is hydration and moisturisation, so look out for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and natural oils in your products.

But it’s not just about products. “Styles like braids, buns or twists work well because they secure the hair and prevent fly aways,” says Panting. “These are great for holiday hair when it’s humid, too.”

Redken All Soft Shampoo, £18.08, Amazon

Redken Frizz Dismiss Rebel Tame Leave-In Cream, £26.99, Sally Beauty

How to revive wet and frizzy hair quickly

Depending on how badly you got caught in the wet weather, there are a few ways to revive damp and frizzy hair.

“It’s tough to reverse completely, but you can manage it,” says Panting, who suggests using the ‘LOC’ method.

L stands for leave-in. “Apply a leave-in conditioner to damp hair,” says Panting.

“Then O is oil. Use an oil or serum to seal in the moisture. C is cream – finish with a styling product, whether it’s a cream, gel or mousse, to keep everything in place.”

Carrying any hydrating products can quickly combat frizz if you’re on the go. If you employ the LOC method into your hair-washing routine, Panting says this consistent technique can prevent frizz from returning all together.

Paul Mitchell Lavender Mint Oil, £18.79 (was £25.05), Look Fantastic

K18 Hair Molecular Repair Hair Oil, £27, Space NK

Pro tips for emergency touch-ups

If you don’t have an array of products at your disposal, there are a few tips and tricks you can use if you’re caught short.

“You need to get it dry ASAP,” says Carlo, “but try and smooth down the hair shaft to flatten the cuticle back down. Whether that’s a hand dryer or a smooth cloth.

“There are also cordless straighteners or tools out there – or carrying an oil or smoothing cream in your bag is good if you know you’re going to be getting wet.”

Philip Kingsley Elasti-Styler 5-in-1 Treatment, £30