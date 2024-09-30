Stella McCartney debuts new ‘it’ bag of the season at Paris Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Stella McCartney has debuted a new ‘it’ bag at Paris Fashion Week – stealing the spotlight from the current buzzy accessory, The Row’s Margaux bag.

The new ‘quiet luxury’ it bag was presented in varying sizes – from micro minis to large weekenders. The bag featured a cupid’s bow shaped closure, bowling bag handles and a structured square base.

It came in a range of faux leathers, crocs and suedes – with McCartney hailing that no animals were harmed in the making of her accessories.

Dubbed the ‘Stella Ryder’, the bag is already available to pre-order on McCartney’s website – the larger shoulder bag version comes in black and brandy and retails for £1,175, while the smaller crossbody bag comes in black, brandy and camel, costing £895.

McCartney, 53, is known for her ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic and a timeless approach to fashion.

In 2018, the British designer was commissioned to make the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception dress – a slinky white halterneck that took the internet by storm with its demure Hollywood glamour silhouette.

The new bag is set to take the reins from McCartney’s iconic Falabella bag as the brand’s most coveted tote. The original vegan luxury handbag, named after McCartney’s favourite species of horse, is immediately recognisable.

The style plays on hard and soft, with its smooth faux leather and heavy chained trim making it a cult classic. The Falabella has been worn by the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss and Meghan.

McCartney’s spring/summer 2025 show was titled ‘SAVE WHAT YOU LOVE’, exploring the relationship between people and wildlife, with an emphasis on birds. Taking place outside in the grey Parisian drizzle under the Eiffel Tower, nature was a key component of the show.

Responsible luxury is McCartney’s calling card. Having been raised on an organic farm by parents Linda and Paul McCartney, the designer is a lifelong vegetarian. She refuses to use leather, fur and now feathers within her clothing and accessories, aiming for fashion that is both elegant and ethical.

This collection featured McCartney’s quintessential boxy blazers, exaggerated power suits and playful sequins: crafted using the world’s first-ever luxury BioSequins – sequin alternatives that are plastic-free and biodegradable.

The workwear was avant-garde, playing with fluid form and fit. Faux leather capes mimicked raven-like silhouettes: a talking bird that represents prophecy and insight.

The cross-cut capes, skirts and tops mirrored the closed wings of the bird, as did the broad-shouldered and tapered forms.

The collection’s palette was largely neutral and unassuming, featuring nude taupes, baby blues and blush pinks, with flashes of vivid vermillion also appearing on the catwalk.

McCartney played with drapery, excessive trains and sheer layering – as though the garments could catch flight at any moment.

The floating gowns had an ethereal bohemian quality to them, evoking the Seventies style of the season. With feminine drapes and sheer layering, the designer seemed to draw upon her influential tenure at French fashion house Chloé between 1997 and 2001.

In true Parisian fashion, the heavens opened at the end of the show, causing audience members to leap from their seats as McCartney gave a closing wave.

Stars including Natalie Portman, Greta Gerwig and Maria Sharapova flaunted the label’s new bag on the front row.