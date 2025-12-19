6 cosy trending scents to wear this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re not a fan of gourmand perfumes, you may not be loving the current scent-scape.

After years of ultra-clean citruses and masculine musks, perfume is warming up again. Over the past few months, sweet fragrances such as marshmallow, chocolate and, in particular, vanilla have skyrocketed in popularity – even among those who thought they’d never wear them.

As Karla Woolley, head of buying at The Perfume Shop, explains, shoppers are gravitating towards scents that feel emotionally comforting, so sweet and warm fragrances are coming out on top.

But if you’re not a fan of the sickly sweet scent, there are some trending alternatives.

So, here are the five winter fragrances defining the 2025/26 season, and what to try this winter.

1. Creamy gourmands

Gourmands are back, but they’ve grown up from the syrupy scents synonymous with a teenage girl’s bedroom.

Instead of sugary overload, this season’s sweetest scents are softened with creaminess, spice and skin-warming florals.

“This winter, customers are really leaning into those cosy, comfort-blanket notes, the kind you spritz and instantly feel warmer,” explains Woolley.

“Gourmands are huge again, especially creamy vanillas, tonka and caramel.”

She points to Tom Ford Soleil Blanc as a perfect example: “[It has this] soft, addictive warmth […] with pistachio, cardamom and tuberose notes.

“It’s basically a sunshine hug in perfume form, which feels especially lovely when it’s grey outside.”

Noted Aromas Ibiza Inspired By Soleil Blanc, £29.99

Phlur Vanilla Skin Eau De Parfum, £99, Space NK

2. Saffron spikes

If vanilla is the trending foundation note of winter, saffron is its sophisticated upgrade.

Spicy but smooth, it adds depth without heaviness.

“We’re also seeing a big love for spices, particularly saffron,” Woolley says, “it’s warm, slightly sweet, a bit luxurious and it adds that ‘cosy but still polished’ vibe people want.”

Her standout is Roberto Cavalli Serpentine Parfum, which places saffron at its core.

“It has golden saffron right at its heart, giving it this glowing warmth that melts beautifully into jasmine, lavender and a creamy vanilla–tonka base.”

This kind of spice works especially well for evening; it’s enveloping, elegant and soft rather than sharp.

Roberto Cavalli Serpentine Parfum, £100, The Perfume Shop

3. Warm woods

Woods remain winter staples, but the emphasis has shifted toward smoother, more wearable interpretations.

“Of course, woods are everywhere,” Woolley says. “Sandalwood and amber are total winter heroes because they give scents a smooth, long-lasting trail.”

A standout, particularly for men, is Montblanc Explorer Extreme, which she describes as “bergamot, vetiver, patchouli and an amber-leather base that settles into a warm, confident glow.”

These are fragrances designed to sit close to the body, offering a reassuring scent rather than something imposing or intense.

Rituals Maharaja d’Or – Mini, £18.90

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, £56

4. Light vanilla

Not everyone wants their winter fragrance to feel heavy, especially when it leans into cosy warmth.

The key, Woolley says, is balancing your notes.

“The trick is finding a perfume that mixes warmth with a little bit of lightness so it still feels easy to wear day-to-day,” she explains. “Look for scents where cosy notes like vanilla or amber are balanced with something fresher.”

She highlights Armani My Way Eau De Parfum as a fragrance that “has that lovely vanilla base but still feels bright and uplifting”.

Application matters too. “If you love deeper scents but don’t want to overpower the office, try a lighter hand when applying or spray onto clothes for a softer halo.”

Armani My Way Eau De Parfum, £54.99 (was £69), The Perfume Shop

Guerlain Shalimar Eau De Parfum, £72, Look Fantastic

5. Soft and sweet

For those just starting to explore warmer fragrances, Woolley recommends scanning labels for familiar comfort notes, making sure you don’t pick anything too harsh.

“For beginners looking for a cosy winter perfume, it’s all about spotting notes that give warmth without feeling heavy.

“Ingredients like tonka bean, vanilla, amber and subtle spices are perfect.”

She points to Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet for its “creamy vanilla with gentle florals,” and Hugo Boss Boss Bottled Elixir, which blends “cardamom, cedarwood and vetiver creating a smooth, warming perfume”.

Fresh-scent devotees aren’t left out either.

“You don’t need to ditch your fresh favourites to feel winter-ready,” she says, recommending layering or lighter gourmand blends like Ariana Grande Cloud.

Ouai Melrose Place Eau de Parfum, £54, Look Fantastic

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum, £44, The Fragrance Shop

6. Powdery skin scents

Not all winter fragrances need to be rich or edible. One of the less talked-about trends emerging for 2025/26 is a return to powdery, skin-close scents.

Once dubbed ‘grandma scents’, much like the generation’s names, these fragrances are coming back around.

Built around notes like iris, musks and soft florals, they create a clean but comforting “fresh laundry and cashmere” effect. They’re especially appealing for people who find gourmands too sweet or woods too heavy, but still want something that feels reassuring and intimate in colder weather.

Woolley says Prada Infusion d’Iris is a great one to try, which wraps cool iris in gentle musks. It’s cosy in a different way – not fireplace-warm, but soft, cocooning and elegant.

Prada Infusion D’Iris Eau de Parfum, £120 (was £150), Look Fantastic