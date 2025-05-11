The beauty product that will get your skin ‘wedding ready’ in three months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With wedding season in full swing, preparations extend beyond just finding the perfect outfit.

Ensuring your skin is radiant and photo-ready is equally crucial in an age of ubiquitous smartphone cameras and social media sharing.

Dermatologists and skincare experts offer advice on how to achieve that coveted "wedding-ready" glow.

The non-negotiables

“There is only one non-negotiable – and that is to start your prep early,” says Germaine de Capuccini‘s skincare expert Gina Baker. “Ideally, give yourself six to 12 months. Book a consultation with a qualified facialist. Many now use skin scanners to analyse your skin thoroughly and create a tailored plan.”

open image in gallery ( Germaine de Capuccini/PA )

However, if you’re looking at more of a two or three-month lead-up to the big day, one non-negotiable is to prioritise the basics.

“Start with the basics. SPF daily is essential to protect against sun damage and ageing,” says laser and skin therapist Kayleigh Hawkins at Thérapie Clinic. “Cleanser morning and night keeps pores clear, and serums can target specific concerns. Vitamin C is great for brightening, hyaluronic acid for hydration, and retinol for overall skin renewal.”

A simple routine won’t mess up your skin: “Hydration, sun protection and consistency,” notes Dr Nora, dermatologist at the Rejuvenation Clinic, “stick with products your skin already likes. This isn’t the time to experiment.”

Ultrasun SPF50 Photo Age Control Fluid, £24

Dermatica Balancing Glycerin Gel Cleanser, £12.95

Facetheory Glow-C Vitamin C 30% Serum, £34

The dos and don’ts of professional treatments

You may be tempted by the array of professional treatments on offer that promise clear, glowing, bouncy skin – but it’s important to be particular.

“Peels are a fantastic prep for a wedding, but getting the right one is essential,” says Baker. “Avoid harsh peels. A lactobionic acid peel at 10% strength is a good option – even for sensitive skin.”

Hawkins recommends starting any professional treatment three to six months before the big day. “Potenza [radiofrequency microneedling] is amazing for firming and tightening the skin while targeting lines and wrinkles,” she says. “[A] laser facial is also great for enlarged pores and pigmentation.”

For those new to treatments, Dr Nora advises to “start a course of micro-needling, laser or combination skin-tightening procedures three to six months before.

“Try hydrafacials or LED light therapy four to six weeks out, and avoid anything new within two weeks to prevent irritation or breakouts.”

Mistakes to avoid

Giving yourself plenty of time to start skin prep is so you can avoid any skin mishaps close to the day, but there are a few other things to bear in mind.

“Trying new products too close to the wedding day,” says Hawkins, “especially actives like retinol, can cause irritation or purging.”

“Over-exfoliating or using too many active ingredients at once is also a common mistake,” explains Dr Nora. “This is the time to keep things calm, not overhaul your routine.”

One crucial product that’s cheap and cheerful and should be a skincare staple all-year-round is SPF.

“Without it, you can end up with patchy pigmentation or sunburn,” says Baker. “Look for a ‘dry touch’ product that absorbs quickly and works well under make-up.”

It’s not just your products that could interfere with your skin – lifestyle is also a big culprit in the lead-up to a wedding,

“Neglecting sleep and hydration [can affect your skin],” says Hawkins. “Stress, lack of sleep and dehydration show up as dullness, puffiness or breakouts.”

Germaine de Capuccini’s Daily Hi-Defense SPF, £55, Fenwick

What to do with last-minute breakouts

If a breakout does appear close to the wedding, don’t panic – or pick.

“This will only lead to swelling, inflammation, and scarring,” says Hawkins. Instead, “apply salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide at night to kill bacteria and reduce inflammation.”

open image in gallery ( Alamy/PA )

Alternatively, “dab on a mild cortisone cream or apply a cold compress,” suggests Dr Nora. “For hydration and calm, use a soothing sheet mask or barrier-repairing cream.”

Practical habits matter too. “Keep your make-up brushes and sponges clean, and change your pillowcases more frequently,” says Baker. “It’s surprising how much sweat, dust and bacteria can build up overtime.

“Sleeping with your hair loosely tied up can also help prevent skin irritation and blemishes caused by hair products.”

Acnecide Face Gel, £9.99, Boots

Kitsch Satin Sleep Scrunchies, £7, Look Fantastic

What you should do on the morning of your big day

It’s important to remember that less is more – as well as being timeless. “Just begin with a gentle cleanse, tone and [collagen peptide],” says Baker. “A sheet mask with vitamin C will boost luminosity in just 15 minutes.”

It’s recommended you keep your routine simple and classic, as Hawkins notes, “Use your regular cleanser, serum, and SPF. Choose non-greasy, fast-absorbing formulas that won’t pill under make-up – invisible or tinted options help avoid a white cast in photos.”

Dr Nora agrees: “Think soothing and hydrating,” she says. “A gentle cleanse, hydrating mist or serum, light moisturiser and SPF.

“Skip actives and use a jade roller to de-puff if needed – but don’t overdo it.”

Beauty Bay The Jade Facial Roller, £5 (was £10)

Germaine de Capuccini Timexpert Radiance C+ Glow Force Face Mask, £16

How to tweak your routine if you’re heading abroad

Sunshine is what most people cross their fingers for on the day of a wedding – but with it brings a host of skincare challenges.

“Heat and humidity stimulate increased oil production, and certain makeup products can trap heat or slide off,” says Hawkins. “Avoid heavy moisturisers or SPF and use lightweight, oil-free options.”

Using light products is crucial for long, hot days, which might mean swapping out your regular products.

“Switch to lighter, gel-based moisturisers,” says Dr Nora. “Use sweat-resistant SPF and keep skin cool post-sun with aloe-based gels or thermal water sprays. Humidity changes everything – so simplify and hydrate.”

But don’t worry if you don’t want to switch up your products. “Many brands now offer the same moisturiser in different textures,” says Baker, “which is perfect for swapping without confusion – and always, always wear SPF 30 or 50 on your face, particularly if arriving a few days early.”

Beauty of Joseon Red Bean Water Gel, £15.50, Look Fantastic

Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray for Sensitive Skin, £5.75, Boots