How to protect your hair from the sun

With a scorching heatwave sweeping across the UK, it’s becoming second nature to leave the house with a good layer of SPF on our skin – but what about our hair and scalp?

As we head into peak holiday season, with the heat showing no signs of slowing down, experts urge not to overlook the damaging effects of UV exposure on our strands.

So, we hear from top celebrity trichologists and stylists on what you should be doing to protect your hair from the sun.

What damage does UV actually do?

The damage may not be immediately obvious, but prolonged sun exposure can wreak havoc on your hair.

“UV rays act on your hair in a similar way to bleach,” says Philip Kingsley’s president and trichologist Anabel Kingsley. “They oxidise pigment, degrade protein structure and damage the chemical bonds that hold the hair together.”

This is why hair often lightens in the sun. But while blonder hair may be welcome, dry, brittle strands, faded colour and increased breakage are also consequences of UV rays.

And it doesn’t stop there. “The scalp is skin, and it can burn just like any other area,” says Kingsley. “Sunburn on the scalp can cause soreness, flaking and long-term damage like accelerated follicle ageing – and even skin cancer.”

“It’s one of the most overlooked areas,” says Victoria Beckham and Sienna Miller’s stylist Jason Collier. “UV breaks down the cuticle, leaving hair porous and fragile, and if your scalp burns, you’re damaging the foundation of healthy growth.”

Who’s most vulnerable to sun damage?

No one is immune, but some hair types are more at risk.

“Grey and white hair are especially prone to UV damage because they lack melanin, which provides some natural protection,” explains Kingsley. “Finer hair is also more vulnerable as it’s naturally fragile.”

Chemically weakened hair is also more susceptible.

“Coloured hair is particularly quick to fade in the sun, especially reds and vibrant tones,” explains Collier, “curly and coily textures also suffer, as they’re naturally drier and need help retaining moisture in the heat.”

What’s the difference between UV and heat?

Don’t be fooled into thinking your regular heat protectant will cover you on the beach.

“Heat protection is designed to shield hair from intense temperatures – like blow dryers or straighteners,” explains Kingsley, “UV protection is different.

“It helps prevent free radical formation, protein degradation and pigment loss from sun exposure.”

“You need a dedicated UV barrier,” says Collier, “kind of like you would a sunscreen for your hair.”

So does hair SPF actually work?

Despite marketing buzz, hair doesn’t have an SPF rating in the same way skin does.

“SPF is a measurement of skin protection,” Kingsley clarifies, “hair and skin are very different tissues – one is alive, the other isn’t. But ingredients like UV filters and absorbers can absolutely help protect hair fibres from sun damage and pigment change.”

“Look for ingredients like benzophenone, octinoxate or natural UV-blockers such as sunflower seed extract and green tea,” says Collier. And in the sun, notorious ‘silicones’ may not be all bad.

“Silicones can form a barrier, and oils like coconut or argan help seal in moisture,” he explains, “but for proper protection, choose a leave-in spray or cream specifically designed for UV defence.”

As for your scalp, Kingsley says to use an invisible sunspray on any exposed areas like your parting or thinning spots. Failing that, a wide-brimmed hat is your best back-up.

Charles Worthington Sunshine UV Protection Leave-In Spray Takeaway, £3.49, Boots

Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil, £32

What your heatwave haircare routine should look like

A few small changes can help you keep your hair healthy all summer so you don’t have to spend big at the hairdressers come autumn.

“Begin each day with a UV-protective leave-in product,” says Collier, “if you’re swimming, wet your hair with clean water before diving in to reduce chlorine absorption – and rinse it again afterwards.”

Saturating your hair with fresh water before swimming can stop salt or chlorine from penetrating the shaft, “and always shampoo post-swim to remove chemical residue,” says Kingsley.

Kingsley also recommends layering your haircare. “Apply a hydrophobic oil to seal the cuticle […] use a weekly pre-shampoo treatment to replenish moisture and protect your parting with SPF or by changing its position often.”

It’s crucial to be gentle when detangling, too. “Holiday hair tangles easily – and tearing through knots causes breakage,” she says. To help with this, “use a leave-in spray and a wide-tooth comb.”

Kérastase Soleil Huile Sirene Treatment, £26.15 (was £29.05), Look Fantastic

Philip Kingsley Swimcap Chlorine Hair Protection Water Resistant Mask, £25

Tangle Teezer Wide Tooth Comb, £13, Look Fantastic