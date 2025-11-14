How to get your skin ready for the festive season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The festive season is great for a lot of things – the fashion, the food, the films – but it isn’t so great for your skin.

Central heating, cold air, prosecco, stress and layers of make-up all add up – and if you’ve ever found yourself Googling “how to fake a glow before a Christmas party”, you’re not alone.

But the experts agree: the key to radiant, party-proof skin isn’t a quick fix. It all lies in the preparation, prevention and smart recovery.

Start your glow cycle early

According to dermatologist Dr Nora at Rejuvenation Clinic, the best festive skin starts long before December.

“Ideally, start four to six weeks before the festive season as this is the time it takes for your skin to go through one ‘skin cycle’ [on average 5-6 weeks] and your hard work to glow through,” she explains. “Consistency always wins over last-minute fixes.”

She recommends focusing on “gentle exfoliation twice a week, daily SPF and glow-boosting actives like vitamin C and niacinamide.”

Dermatologist Dr Ejikeme, who was commended for medical aesthetic practitioner of the year in 2024, says that consistency is everything. “The earlier the better. If you haven’t been consistent, begin four to six weeks ahead for visible improvements.”

Her festive prep staples include hydration and barrier support, particularly serums that are full of peptides, ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which “supports overnight renewal and improves skin texture over time”.

Garnier Brightening Serum, 4% Vitamin C, Niacinamide and Salicylic Acid, £9.33 (was £13.99), Boots

Byoma Brightening Toner, £7.20 (was £11.99), Sephora

Revolution Pro Miracle Night Rescue Serum Advanced Complex, £12

Hydration, not highlighter

If your complexion looks flat or dull midwinter, both dermatologists agree the solution isn’t make-up – it’s moisture.

“Hydration is your instant fix,” says Dr Nora. “Layer humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, then seal it in with a rich moisturiser.”

For at-home results that mimic in-clinic treatments, she suggests “PDRN-based serums like Anua or Medicube for glassy, luminous skin,” while La Roche-Posay’s Hyalu B5 Serum is a more affordable plumping option.

Dr Ejikeme agrees, and says “hydrating eye patches [can quickly and visibly] reduce puffiness and brighten. It gives immediate softness and visible radiance.”

uklash Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, £40

Aroma Zone Hyaluronic Acid 3.5% Serum, £6.50

Post-party recovery that actually works

After a night of make-up, alcohol and too little sleep, many of us reach for scrubs or acids to “reset” our skin. Don’t, says Dr Ejikeme.

“Avoid over-cleansing or exfoliating, which can damage the barrier,” she explains. “Focus on gentle cleansing, rehydration and skin recovery. Apply a serum and moisturiser to calm and restore.”

Dr Nora is even more emphatic, stating: “Don’t over-exfoliate! It’s tempting to scrub away the night before, but that only worsens irritation and dehydration.

“Instead, gently cleanse, rehydrate, and replenish with barrier-repairing ingredients like ceramides or panthenol. Your skin needs soothing, not stripping.”

Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser, £9.50, Look Fantastic

Lancaster Golden Lift Sculpting Cream, £85, Look Fantastic

Cold-weather swaps that save your skin

Winter’s dry air and indoor heating can wreak havoc on even the best skincare routine. Both experts recommend making subtle seasonal adjustments.

“Swap foaming cleansers for cream-based ones and upgrade to a richer moisturiser or facial oil,” says Dr Nora.

“Winter air and central heating both strip the barrier. The Weleda Skin Food is a celebrity favourite for a reason – it’s deeply nourishing when skin feels tight or flaky.”

If your usual retinol feel too harsh in the cold months, she adds, “switch to azelaic acid for a gentler glow boost.”

Dr Ejikeme’s advice is straightforward and says to prioritise texture if you don’t know where to start with seasonal swaps.

“Swap lightweight textures for richer creams with ceramides or squalane, and use hydrating serums under your moisturiser to prevent water loss.”

She also reminds patients that “SPF is still essential in winter” to reduce skin barrier damage.

Naturium Azelaic Acid 10%, £22, SpaceNK

Sorting the holy grail from the hype

This time of year always brings a new wave of gadgets and “miracle” fixes – but not all are created equal.

“LED masks genuinely support skin health when used consistently. There’s solid science behind them,” says Dr Nora. “Ice rollers give short-term depuffing, but they’re more cosmetic than corrective.”

She adds that “collagen drinks can help, but only if they contain hydrolysed collagen peptides – that’s the only form your body can actually absorb”.

Even then, “omega-3 and zinc supplements tend to do more for your barrier and inflammation long-term”.

Silk’n Facial LED Mask 100 LEDS, £99.99 (was £160), Look Fantastic

Make-up habits that sabotage your skin

The party season is all about shimmer and full coverage, but heavy, long-wear formulas come with a cost.

While Dr Ejikeme says cleaning brushes and sponges at least once a week is key to avoid breakouts and pigmentation, Dr Nora hones in on removing make-up.

“Heavy, long-wear or occlusive formulas can clog pores if not removed properly,” she says. “Double cleansing is essential – micellar water alone won’t cut it.”

She also points to the importance of barrier care, advising to “avoid sleeping in make-up, even ‘non-comedogenic’ ones, and watch out for layering too many matte or alcohol-based products, as they strip the skin”.

ISOCLEAN Make-up Brush Cleaner with Spray Top, £12.75 (was £17), Look Fantastic