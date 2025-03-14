How to find the best lightweight foundation for your skin type

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lightweight foundations, BB creams and tinted moisturisers are on the rise as more people are aiming for a natural, ‘no make-up make-up’ aesthetic for day-to-day wear, rather than a full face.

There are now countless options to choose from, but your skin type and texture can be a deciding factor on which one you go for to ensure you get the dewy and glowing finish you desire.

We asked make-up artist Sarah-Jane Froom for a guide on what to look for based on specific skin concerns, as well as product recommendations tailored to each.

1. Dry skin

According to Froom, whose philosophy centres on enhancing natural beauty with a “less is more” approach, if you have dry skin it’s important to look for hydrating ingredients.

“You should look for products with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or vitamin E, which help retain moisture and prevent your skin from feeling tight,” says Froom.

“They should also look for a dewy or satin finish which helps restore radiance and prevent the skin from looking dull. Dry skin often also benefits from foundations that provide light to medium coverage, which helps even out the skin tone without clinging to dry patches.”

Recommended products

-Estée Lauder DayWear Anti-Oxidant BB Cream SPF 25-NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30-Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30-L’Oréal True Match Tinted Serum

2. Sensitive skin

“Those with sensitive skin should look for hypoallergenic and fragrance-free foundation as it reduces the risk of irritation. They should also look for products that are non-comedogenic as they won’t clog pores, especially if sensitive skin is also prone to breakout,” says Froom.

“For sensitive skin, choose a gentle formula that is mineral-based or lightweight, as breathable foundations are kind to sensitive skin.”

Recommended products

-BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30-Clinique Even Better Glow Light Reflecting Makeup-English Mineral Makeup Tinted Moisturiser

3. Menopausal skin

“As menopausal skin can become drier and thinner, people should look for products with added moisture and ingredients that help support the skin’s elasticity,” says Froom.

“Foundations that are light to medium coverage and can even out the skin tone without feeling too heavy are ideal. A foundation formula that can provide a soft, radiant finish to combat dullness.”

Recommended Products

– L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation– Estee Lauder Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Foundation– Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30

4. Rosacea skin

Rosacea is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that mainly affects the face.

“People with this condition should look for products with chamomile, aloe vera, or green tea that help calm irritation and reduce redness. Full coverage should also mask the redness associated with rosacea, you may prefer a foundation with buildable coverage,” Froom advises.

“They should also avoid products with fragrances or harsh chemicals, which can exacerbate rosacea symptoms.”

Recommended products

-BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30-L’Oreal Paris True Match Tinted Serum

5. Acne-prone skin

“Those with acne should choose non-comedogenic foundations and tinted moisturisers that are specifically labelled as non-comedogenic to avoid clogging pores,” Froom says.

“Acne-prone skin often benefits from oil-free products with a matter finish to control shine and prevent breakouts. Heavy foundations can actually worsen acne so look for lightweight options that offer buildable coverage without feeling too thick.”

Recommended products:

-e.l.f Camo CC Cream SPF 30-L’Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation-English Mineral Makeup Liquid Foundation

6. Oily skin

“If you have oily skin you should look for foundations with oil-absorbing ingredients such as silica, kaolin clay or salicylic acid,” Froom says.

“A matter finish also helps control shine and keep your complexion looking fresh throughout the day. You should also choose long-lasting, sweat-resistant foundations to keep your makeup in place.”

Recommended products

-Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation-L’Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation-e.l.f Camo CC Cream SPF 30

7. Combination skin

“Things to look for in foundation if you have combination skin are lightweight products that hydrate the dry areas while controlling oil in the T-Zone,” Froom says.

“Combination skin often requires a foundation that can be built up in specific areas without being cakey. Lastly a satin finish is ideally as it provides a nice balance between matte and dewy, making it ideal for combination skin.

Recommended products

-Estee Lauder Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Foundation-L’Oreal Paris True Match Tinted Serum

8. Other skin types

“For other skin concerns such as dry or aging skin, you should always opt for foundations that are nourishing, hydrating and gentle,” says Froom.

“Make sure to look for non-comedogenic, fragrance-free products, and avoid those with harsh chemicals or alcohol, which can irritate delicate or mature skin.”