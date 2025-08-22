How to revive your feet from the sun, sweat and sand of summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you’ve been abroad or stayed put in the UK this summer, you’ve been battling the heat.

And weeks of walking barefoot either on hot sand, in slippery sandals or tight trainers can leave feet feeling a little worse for wear.

Dry skin, cracked heels and discoloured toenails aren’t just cosmetic problems; they can also be uncomfortable and even painful.

So, we hear from two leading podiatrists on how to bring your feet back to life post-summer – and keep them in peak condition for the colder months ahead.

The summer foot problems you’re probably ignoring

It’s no coincidence that podiatrists see a spike in foot issues at the end of summer.

“As we go through the summer, people are more conscious of hard skin, dry skin and discoloured toenails,” explains Margaret Dabbs OBE, CEO and founder of her namesake brand.

“Post-summer dehydration with warm weather can lead to cracked and rough, dry skin. These are all the common foot issues we see at this time of the year.”

Environmental exposure plays one of the biggest roles in foot problems. Without care, our feet’s dryness can lead to calluses or deep cracks, which are often painful.

Many people forget their feet need SPF, notes Footmender All in One’s in-house podiatrist, Molly Chilvers. “The skin on the soles of the feet can be very sensitive and tender,” she says, “meaning they can burn easily, so it’s always best to apply sun protection from head to toe.”

How to cure for cracked, sandal-worn heels

If your heels resemble desert ground after a heatwave, your best bet is to reach for targeted treatments.

Dabbs recommends a dedicated heel balm, pairing it with an exfoliation – either in the form of a file or liquid.

“Once a week, [use a foot file] to remove the dry dehydrated skin before applying the cracked heel balm to cracked and scuffed heels.

“Always follow exfoliation with a moisturiser for daily use to keep feet hydrated, soft, silky, illuminated and light, while also stopping hard skin build up,” she says.

Chilvers advises avoiding ordinary body lotion and going for a specially formulated foot cream. This is because foot creams are “clinically proven solutions to treat and heal dry skin, hard skin – calluses – corns and cracked heels,” she says, which ordinary lotions don’t have the ingredients to do.

Beauty Pie Footopia Super Foot File, £18

Neal’s Yard Remedies Comfrey & Mallow Foot Balm, £18

Footmender All In One, £28.99

How to bring damaged toenails back from the brink

Months of polish, pool chemicals and sun exposure can leave nails brittle, yellowed or even peeling.

To bring them back to life, Chilvers says it’s best to focus on hygiene before looks. “Ensure your nails are cut regularly and when cutting them, remember to leave a small white free edge – this helps to prevent ingrown toenails and subsequent infections. “Make sure the tools you use to cut the nails are clean and not shared with anyone else,” she explains.

“There’s a variety of reasons as to why the nails can change in texture, thickness or colour, for example, fungal infections, ageing, medications and damage,” says Chilvers. “If your nail has changed in appearance, consult your podiatrist.”

After summer, Dabbs recommends starting fresh, “keep nails short at first to allow new growth from the base to strengthen, reducing splitting.”

Her go-to is a nail strengthening treatment and cuticle oil to prevent brittleness. If fungal infection is suspected, she suggests her “nail fungal laser device, which is an at-home treatment to eradicate the spores.”

Tweezerman Essential Grooming Kit, £32

Margaret Dabbs London Nail Fungus Laser Device, £95

When to see a podiatrist

Not every foot issue can be fixed with cream and a file.

“Pain is the biggest warning sign that feet need the attention of a qualified foot specialist,” warns Dabbs. Persistent corns, thick calluses, recurring ingrown toenails or ongoing nail discolouration all warrant professional care.

And if problems keep returning despite home treatment, it’s worth booking an appointment. “If you have recurring or prolonged problems with your feet such as pain, contact a medical professional like a GP or podiatrist,” advises Chilvers.