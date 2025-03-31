The ‘sneakerina’ is trending. But how do you style them?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From 2000s jeggings to last season’s skousers: fashion loves a franken-hybrid.

Last year, we saw sneaker heels trend thanks to Sneex (the brand started by Spanx’s founder Sara Blakely). Then there’s the sneaker-loafers – otherwise known as ‘snoafers’ – that have been slowly creeping into the style charts.

Now, the latest – and most popular – polarising style is the ‘sneakerina’: a combination of the sneaker and ballerina flat.

The shoe combines the padded rubber sole of a sneaker with the rounded satin toe of a ballerina pump. Some even come complete with ribbon ankle lacing and bows.

“Together they just make sense,” says style and fashion influencer Cartia Mallan. “The sneakerina itself really matches this boho mixed with Y2K resurgence that we are seeing a lot of right now.”

While celebrities including Dua Lipa and Chloe Sevigny have already given the style their stamp of approval – we hear from fashion experts whether the trend really has staying power and how to style them this season.

What exactly is the ‘sneakerina’ and why is it trending right now?

The sneakerina dominated Fashion Month runways.

Simone Rocha, the Irish designer known for her modern take on traditional femininity, actually debuted the satin ballet trainers in her 2021 collection, but it’s this year that bigger labels have been dipping their toe into the trend.

At Copenhagen Fashion Week, Puma showcased its new ballet flat version of the cult-favourite Speedcat, which has already taken Instagram by storm.

While Louis Vuitton is set to launch its very own sneakerina this April that will feature the house’s signature monogram logo.

“Since we wear sneakers everyday, I suspect evolving the style of shoe into a new product will further its popularity and remain relevant,” says fashion-focused content creator, Ami Charlize.

“For me, I think blending the ballet flat with a sneaker adds a chic, feminine take on an otherwise athletics-only shoe.”

The blending of styles is what seems to be the shoe’s chief appeal.

The sneakerina’s combination of comfort and style appeals to a broad audience, granting it a longer lifespan in the fashion cycle,” explains fashion expert Karine Laudort.

“However, its ultimate longevity will depend on consumers’ buying behaviour with this product and how seamlessly it can integrate into everyday wardrobes.”

The best way to style the sneakerina – and what to avoid

The sporty-come-sweet shoe trend is a tricky one to style, as it’s not just a hybrid of design, but of looks.

Laudort suggests leaning into the feminine side of the style, “I’d pair them with a midi skirt and a tucked-in shirt to balance that feminine-come-sporty style.”

Mallan agrees, “I think mixing traditional styles of dress works best with the sneakerina.

“I love pairing them with a very feminine, lace maxi skirt with an oversized plain white tee.”

“Definitely avoid anything overly formal,” explains Laudort, “their casual elements can clash with more traditional formalwear.​”

“And to maintain that sleek silhouette that sneakerinas offer, avoid overly bulky clothing that can overwhelm or imbalance the look.”

open image in gallery

Zara Fitted Denim Shirt, £27.99

open image in gallery

M&S Linen Rich Maxi A-Line Skirt, £35

open image in gallery

adidas">Adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet Pumps, £79.99, OFFICE

How to try the trend without looking too trendy

If you’re wanting to test out this unexpected style, but don’t want to look like you’re playing fancy dress for Instagram, Mallan suggests not over complicating it.

“I would recommend keeping the outfit simple to really emphasise the sneakerina, so maybe a long dress or pair of jeans.”

Using metallics as a neutral is an easy way to style and elevate the shoe. Alongside denim, adding a trend-specific piece can turn a basic T-shirt and jeans into a really cool look.

“I would suggest pairing sneakerinas with either a flowy maxi skirt or light-blue denim,” says Charlize. “I love that the sneakerina would take centre stage with a more casual style.”

What’s next?

From Croc’s clogs to sneaker stilettos – and now sneakerinas: hybrid shoe trends seem to fade faster than they appear.

But will sneakerinas have anymore staying power than what’s come before them?

For MediaVision‘s Annabelle Sacher, who specialises in SEO and trends, the emphasis should be on the ballet flats.

“If sneakerinas don’t gain lasting popularity, it’s likely that ballet flats will continue to dominate, as they have proven their staying power,” she says.

“In fact, we’ve seen search demand for ballet pumps rise by 25% in the last year and with over 43k searches for them in the last month alone it’s likely that ballet flats are far from fading out and are likely to remain a staple in wardrobes for the foreseeable future.”

As for what’s to come, with the rise of Y2K accessories, Charlize predicts this to seep into our footwear.

“Shoe charms had their moment recently but the trend didn’t last very long,” says Charlize.

“I’d love to see this shoe accessory make a comeback like bag charms have done. I’m obsessed with seeing how everyone on TikTok expresses their individual style in small yet impactful ways.”