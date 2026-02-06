How tiredness shows on your skin – and how to combat it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We often talk about tiredness as a feeling, but it is just as much a visual affliction, particularly when it comes to our skin.

Long before exhaustion shows up in blood tests or in our work output, it announces itself on the face: dark circles under our eyes, dulled skin, a heaviness around the mouth that wasn’t there before.

According to regenerative aesthetics doctor Dr Hansel Misquitta, fatigue doesn’t invent new problems, it simply accelerates the ones your face is already predisposed to show.

“The eyes give you away, always,” she says, “dark circles, puffiness, fine creases and a slightly hollowed appearance show up early because the skin around the eyes is thinner, has fewer sebaceous glands and sits over a dense vascular and lymphatic network.

“Any change in fluid balance or circulation becomes visible fast.”

The mouth corners and nasolabial folds tend to follow. Gravity, repeated movement and weaker structural support do the rest.

What’s happening beneath the surface

Despite how dramatic tired skin can look, the biology behind it is relatively straightforward. When sleep is disrupted or stress is prolonged, the body shifts into a state of reduced repair.

“Cortisol rises, which disrupts epidermal barrier recovery and increases low-grade inflammation,” Misquitta explains, “growth hormone secretion drops, so collagen repair slows down.

“Cutaneous blood flow reduces, meaning less oxygen and fewer nutrients reach the skin […] and lymphatic clearance becomes less efficient, so fluid and metabolic by-products linger longer.”

London-based dermatologist Dr Munir Somji and founder of DrMediSpa, says that sleep disruption interferes directly with the skin’s circadian rhythm.

“Skin function transitions from daytime protection to night-time repair,” he explains. “When sleep is reduced, cell renewal is impaired. At the same time, circulation and lymphatic drainage slow, meaning oxygen and nutrients aren’t delivered as efficiently.”

The result isn’t sudden ageing, but something closer to a pause in maintenance. The skin is still functioning – just not optimally.

Why tired skin looks dull, even with good skincare

One of the most frustrating aspects of fatigue-related skin changes is that they often appear despite an unchanged skincare routine.

“Skincare cannot override basic physiology,” Misquitta says bluntly. Reduced microcirculation affects how light reflects off the skin, while slower cell turnover allows dead keratinocytes – the cells that produce keratin – to accumulate on the surface.

Barrier disruption increases water loss, flattening texture and tone.

“The mirror responds to your biology, not your brand loyalty,” she laughs.

Somji echoes this, noting that dehydration and inflammation can exaggerate uneven tone. Your products haven’t stopped working – the conditions they’re working under have changed.

Where targeted treatment makes the biggest difference

Not all areas of the face respond equally when tired. Both doctors agree that under-eyes, mid-face and jawline show the most visible improvement when treated correctly.

“Under-eyes respond disproportionately well to even small improvements in tissue quality or fluid balance,” says Misquitta.

“The jawline and lower face often hold tension and lymphatic congestion, which exaggerates heaviness.”

She likens the face to architecture. “You can have a wonderful building, robust in structure, but don’t expect it to look good if the paint is peeling off.”

The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream, £6.95 (was £10), Look Fantastic

Pai Aventurine Gua Sha Massage Stone, £24

How to look less tired quickly

When time is short – before an event or the morning after poor sleep – simple steps matter more than intensity.

Misquitta says to use cool water, as opposed to hot, to revive your skin. “Simple chilled tools reduce oedema [swelling caused by an excess accumulation of fluid] through constriction of the blood vessels.

“Nothing fancy is required. Even two spoons from the fridge will do.”

Barrier support comes next. Humectants followed by an occlusive layer improve surface optics more effectively than piling on active ingredients. Gentle exfoliation, only if the skin tolerates it, can also improve light reflection by removing built-up surface cells.

Misquitta is a fan of mild at-home peels rather than scrubs which can often do more harm than good by causing micro-tears in the skin barrier.

What won’t work, according to Misquitta, is “a single sheet mask […] that’s cosmetic camouflage, not repair.”

ESPA Cryotherapy Globes, £44 (were £55)

Erborian Skin Hero Peeling, £26

Habits that make the biggest long-term difference

While topical products and treatments can help, both doctors emphasise that tired skin is ultimately a lifestyle issue.

“Consistency beats optimisation,” says Misquitta. Stable sleep timing matters more than chasing perfect hours and adequate protein supports tissue repair, so ensuring your diet is balanced in common deficiencies such as iron, B12 or vitamin D can make a measurable difference.

Somji says excessive alcohol and high caffeine intake worsen dehydration and vascular instability, making you appear more fatigued. Hydration is best achieved through a balanced intake of water-rich foods rather than forcing litres of water.

Another non-negotiable Somji recommends is daily SPF to “protect your skin against environmental damage”, as UV damage amplifies fatigue-related changes.

“Skincare supports the system,” Misquitta concludes, “it doesn’t replace it. Anyone claiming otherwise is selling a shortcut that doesn’t exist.”

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun Rice + Probiotics SPF50+, £15.50, Look Fantastic