How your workout routine affects your skin

If you’re sticking to a New Years resolution of becoming more active, there are several things to consider beyond the workout.

Scheduling exercise around work, increased clothes washes and not to mention how it interferes with your hair wash routine – introducing more physical activity can be bit of an admin nightmare.

But the benefits certainly outweigh the negatives – from better cardio health to rosy, radiant skin. But balancing a good skincare routine alongside your workout is imperative for getting that healthy looking glow.

So, dermatologists and skincare experts explain how working out actually affects your skin, and their top tips for maintaining a fresh-faced complexion.

How does regular exercise impact your skin?

Depending on the nature of your workout, regular exercise has both positive and negative impacts on this skin.

“Regular exercise promotes healthy skin by increasing blood circulation, which delivers oxygen and essential nutrients to skin cells,” explains dermatologist Dr Sophie Momen at the Cadogan Clinic.

“This enhanced circulation supports cell regeneration and collagen production, contributing to a more youthful appearance. Exercise also helps regulate stress hormones such as cortisol, which can reduce inflammation and breakouts.”

Physical activity can also stimulate lymphatic drainage, reducing puffiness and fluid retention.

However, over-exercising without proper skincare can potentially have negative effects, such as increased oxidative stress, premature sagging or skin irritation from sweat.

How sweat affects the skin

Getting on a good sweat during a workout can feel great, as sweat contains toxins that you’re pumping out of your system.

However, sweating itself does not detoxify the skin.

“The primary detoxification organs are the liver and kidneys, however sweating can help clear out impurities from the pores by flushing out dirt, oil and bacteria, which may contribute to a clearer complexion,” says Momen.

Despite containing toxins, sweating can be good for your skin. “Sweat however does help to regulate body temperature which prevents overheating, which can reduce inflammation and puffiness,” says cellular biochemist and SEABODY founder, Dr Helena McMahon.

When it comes to sweat and breakouts, it’s important to understand how acne is actually caused.

“Sweating itself doesn’t cause acne, but leaving sweat on your skin for too long can create an environment where bacteria can thrive, leading to breakouts,” explains skin expert and founder of RE Skin Clinic, Rebecca Elsdon.

“Friction from tight workout clothing can also trigger acne mechanica. To prevent this, always cleanse your skin post-workout with a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser.”

How exercise affects ageing skin and collagen production

While excessive, high intensity exercise can cause skin to sag, exercise largely slows down the signs of ageing.

“Exercise can slow skin ageing by improving circulation and oxygenation, which support collagen production and cell renewal,” says Momen.

“Collagen is essential for maintaining skin’s elasticity and firmness, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

“Regular physical activity also helps regulate cortisol levels, which can otherwise contribute to collagen breakdown and premature ageing.”

However, if you’re exercising outside, you should be wary about environmental factors.

“Prolonged exposure to UV rays during outdoor exercise can accelerate ageing, making it essential to wear sunscreen and maintain a suitable skincare routine,” says Momen.

The ideal skincare routine for workouts

While you may want to keep your skin as clean as possible, over-cleansing the skin or using harsh ingredients followed by a sweaty workout can irritate and cause damage to your skin barrier.

While removing any make-up before your workout is essential, “the ideal skin routine for exercise starts during the workout itself,” explains Harley Street skin expert and aesthetics doctor, Dr Ed Robinson.

“Avoid touching your face throughout where dirty gym equipment and bacteria are transferred to your face.”

Post-workout, the experts suggest a gentle cleanser. “Post-workout skincare should include gentle, hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and aloe vera to soothe the skin and prevent irritation,” says Momen.

“Fragrance-free, non-comedogenic formulations are ideal to maintain a healthy post-exercise skincare routine.”

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF50, £11.50, Cult Beauty

SEABODY Hydrogel Mask Cleanser, £44

Absolute Collagen Deep Lift Collagen Boosting Day Cream, £45

Specific ingredients to look for (and avoid) in post-workout skincare

When curating the perfect skincare bundle for your gym bag, there are certain ingredients to incorporate as well as some to avoid.

“Avoid anti-ageing products, like vitamin C, retinol, AHA acids and certainly do not exfoliate directly after, as this will just irritate their skin,” says medical director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, Dr Ross Perry.

You should look out for moisturisers that are high in occlusives, as these help seal in moisture.

“Moisturisers have three categories of ingredients,” explains dermal therapist Joanna Fleming. “These are humectants, emollients and occlusives.

“Humectants, such as hyaluronic acid, draw moisture into the skin. Emollients, like ceramides, help keep the skin smooth and prevent moisture loss. Then occlusives, like shea butter, help seal in moisture,” says Fleming.

“Use a decent moisturiser that helps lock in moisture, which you’ll be low on after exercising, as we lose a lot of water through our skin,” says Robinson.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm, £10.90, Look Fantastic