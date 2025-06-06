What beauty essentials do you need for a festival?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As festival season returns, while outfits may seem like the top priority, your beauty bag is key to getting you through the weekend.

But keeping your skin fresh, protected and glowing during a festival is a big ask during long days, heat and limited access to running water.

So, dermatologists and make-up pros share their top tips and product must-haves for keeping your skin flawless throughout a festival.

Prepare your skin for the weekend

Before you dive into the festival chaos, prepping your skin in the lead-up is key to maintaining a fresh, radiant glow.

“A little light exfoliation is a great way to get your skin festival ready,” says dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite, founder of Joonbyrd. “AHAs such as glycolic acid and lactic acid are good ingredient options for a radiance boost.”

A calming sheet mask the day before the event can also help hydrate and soothe your skin, says Granite, making it ready for hours under the sun.

Using ultra-hydrating products ahead of the weekend – like swapping out your gel cleanser for a cream or balm – will help lock in hydration for the coming days.

“Give your skin a thorough cleanse with [an] effective deeply cleansing oil-to-milk cleansing balm,” says holistic facialist and Weleda skincare expert, Elizabeth King.

“After your first cleanse reapply a second layer and leave on for 10 minutes,” she says, as this helps plump and replenish your skin even further.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner, £7.70

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £29

Caudalie VinoHydra Moisturising Mask, £24

How to keep it clean on the go

With the busyness of a festival – and the limited facilities – sticking to your full skincare routine isn’t always possible.

Granite recommends simplifying your usual cleansing routine with “cleansing pads and micellar water” to keep skin clean without running water.

“Using oil-free moisturiser and sunscreen can also help prevent congestion,” she says. “Try to avoid touching your face often with your hands. You can also carry pimple patches as needed for when you’re in a pinch.”

If you’re wanting to use your normal cleanser which requires water, King says you can bring “a small airtight container of dampened cotton pads pre-prepared with a little boiled water”. This means you can still get a deeper cleanse without access to a tap.

And don’t forget hand sanitiser for when it comes to applying your make-up or skincare.

Garnier Micellar Water Facial Cleanser Sensitive Skin, £4.49 (was £8.99), Boots

Dermatica Soothing Centella Gel Moisturiser, £12.95

Neal’s Yard Remedies Natural Defence Hand Rub, £4.95

Lightweight make-up that lasts in the heat

When it comes to festival make-up, less is definitely more, and your products should be light, multi-functional and weatherproof.

By Terry’s global education director, Melanie Barrese, emphasises layering thin applications of multitasking formulas. She suggests starting with a tinted SPF to protect and prep the skin, “being outdoors all day, this will ensure your skin is protected while ensuring your make-up last longer.”

Concealer is a festival staple, both for coverage and convenience over a foundation. Barrese recommends those with “a buildable coverage, with a natural matte finish,” as this will act “like a concealer and eye cream in one.” Applying it in small dots and patting it in with your ring finger ensures a natural, fresh finish that can be easily touched up throughout the day.

When it comes to adding more colour back into your face, powder bronzers and blushers are ideal to lock the base more in place – but Barrese stresses using “the lightest application” to avoid a cakey finish.

Powder bronzers and blushers are also ideal for their versatility, “as they’re great for adding sun-kissed warmth to the face and the eyes,” in place of eyeshadow.

For eyes, waterproof pencils, liquid liner and mascaras are essential – but they can be a little harder to take off at the end of the day, so it’s best weighing up whether it’ll rain that day or if you’d rather have a quicker night-time routine.

To lock the look in place, using set powder and a powder puff and pressing it into the skin will provide longer oil control than using a loose powder and a brush. If you have the room, Barrese recommends packing a setting spray to help fix your make-up.

Ultrasun Face Fluid SPF50+ Tinted Honey, £28

L’Oréal Paris True Match Radiant Serum Concealer, £6.59 (was £10.99), Look Fantastic

benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer Mini, £17, Look Fantastic

By Terry Hyaluronic Pressed Hydra-Powder 8HA Travel-Size, £20, Cult Beauty

Mac MACStack Waterproof Mascara, £27

How to revive and repair your skin post-festival

While pre-festival prep is about protection and hydration, post-festival skincare is all about repair and replenishing.

Granite emphasises the importance of drinking plenty of clear fluids to “amp up your overall hydration levels”.

“Do a gentle but thorough cleanse and treat any breakouts that have popped up with patches or spot salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide,” she says. “Sleep is also key to healthy skin, so catching up on your rest will go a long way to reviving your skin.”

King recommends hydrating overnight masks for skin recovery, but also says to treat the neck, décolleté and hands, that are often neglected but equally in need of care after a festival.

Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Cleansing Balm, £10.12 (was £13.50), Holland and Barrett

Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask, £25.55 (was £32), Beauty Bay