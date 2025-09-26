Are your beauty products affecting your sleep?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Your evening routine is supposed to help you unwind. But certain beauty products may be inhibiting your sleep more than you think.

Actives that tingle, scents that linger and heavy layers of creams can overstimulate the senses just as the body is trying to switch off.

We hear from a dermatologist and a product formulator on what to avoid before bed.

Scents that soothe vs. stimulate

Alcohol-based sprays and heavy synthetic perfumes can feel like a shortcut to bedtime luxury, but product formulator at Neal’s Yard Remedies, Fran Johnson, cautions that “alcohol-based sprays and synthetic fragrances can sometimes be disruptive at night, as they may irritate the airways or overstimulate the senses.”

She says it’s best to opt for gentler notes before bed, “like lavender, chamomile and neroli [which] can help prepare the body and mind for rest.”

However, natural doesn’t mean better. “Certain fragrances and essential oils can be stimulating to the nervous system, particularly those with citrus, menthol or strong floral notes,” says consultant dermatologist Dr Aiza Jamil at SK:N Clinics.

It’s best to avoid any essentials oils that have particularly pungent scents like frankincense, orange, clove or peppermint, which are known for being the most powerful.

“Alcohol-based sprays may irritate the skin or airways, which can make people restless,” Jamil says.

“However, for most individuals the effect on sleep quality is minimal unless they have sensitivities or allergies. The exception is when scents are very strong or overused, which can become disruptive.”

Ingredients best kept for daylight

Many products marketed for overnight use include ingredients that are best suited for morning.

“Caffeine is the most obvious stimulant, and it is sometimes included in eye creams or body products,” explains Jamil. “Menthol or peppermint can create a cooling, alerting sensation that some people find wakes them up.”

We are constantly told about the importance of actives for maintaining plump and health skin, but these could be interfering with our sleep hygiene.

“Potent actives like glycolic acid or retinol can cause tingling or mild irritation if applied too close to bedtime, which may be distracting,” says Jamil.

“Strongly fragranced products, especially with synthetic perfumes, are also more likely to trigger irritation or sneezing in sensitive individuals.”

What time to apply your skincare

Even skin-friendly actives need time to settle before lights out.

“With stronger actives like retinol or acids, I recommend applying them at least an hour before bed so your skin has time to settle,” recommends Johnson.

Jamil generally advises applying active skincare such as retinol, glycolic acid or other exfoliating acids around 30 to 60 minutes before bed.

“This gives the skin time to settle, reducing the risk of irritation or residue transferring onto your pillow,” she explains. “Caffeine-containing creams are best used in the morning when their energising effect is beneficial, not at night.”

Keep it light

Layering product after product might feel indulgent and a relaxing way to wind down, but it can suffocate the skin and keep you awake.

“Piling on too many heavy layers can overwhelm the skin and weigh it down,” Johnson explains, “at night, your skin naturally switches into repair mode, working hard to renew, rebalance and restore itself. Keeping your routine simple allows the skin to breathe and function at its best.

“A gentle cleanse followed by a nourishing moisturiser is often all that’s needed to support its natural overnight repair process.”

Jamil agrees that too many layers can form a barrier that is heavy and occlusive.

“This may trap heat, clog pores and hinder the skin’s natural overnight repair. Skin renews itself most effectively when it can breathe, so a streamlined routine of cleanser, active serum and a nourishing but not greasy moisturiser is often more beneficial than multiple products layered together.”

What your bedtime ritual should look like

A carefully curated evening routine can do more than improve your skin – it can help you sleep.

“Botanicals such as lavender and neroli are wonderful at helping the body and mind prepare for rest,” says Johnson.

While scent can have a big impact, “Ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide support the skin barrier and are comfortable to sleep in,” Jamil explains.

“Avoiding heavy, irritating or overly scented products is key. A simple routine before bed helps signal to the body that it is time to wind down, which can promote better rest.”

Choosing gentle scents, spacing out actives and incorporating soothing and hydrating ingredients can transform a quick cleanse into a nighttime routine that relaxes your senses as well as the skin.

