Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez and Mikey Madison among best dressed at Oscars

Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez and Mikey Madison were among the best dressed at the Oscars 2025.

Leading the trends, Chalamet, Gomez and Madison channelled monochrome, metallics and old-Hollywood glamour throughout their ensembles.

Monochrome was a big trend on this year’s red carpet, with Chalamet’s co-star Elle Fanning wearing a custom white Givenchy gown with intricate lace and a black bow belt.

The A Complete Unknown star finished the classic look with Cartier jewellery and an old-Hollywood up-do.

It wasn’t just black and white that dominated the carpet, yellow colour-blocking also cropped up through the night.

Chalamet, 29, also wore custom Givenchy in an all-yellow suit.

Chalamet is nominated for best actor in a leading role, and if successful, he will be the youngest winner in the ceremony’s history.

Old Hollywood seemed to imbue a lot of the red carpet looks – whether that be through clothing, hair or make-up.

British singer Raye wore a vivid-red custom Vivienne Westwood gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

The 27-year-old Worth It singer paired the gown with a bouncy Hollywood blow out and a black feline flick.

Anora star Mikey Madison, 25, channelled Grace Kelly in a silk pink and black column gown by Christian Dior.

Madison finished the look with a polished up-do and a Tiffany & Co pendant necklace.

Similarly inspired by old-Hollywood greats, Emilia Perez star Selena Gomez wore a custom Ralph Lauren dress, seemingly inspired by Sophia Loren.

The 32-year-old actress’s off-the-shoulder dress was embellished with more than 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals. The star finished the looked with shiny Hollywood waves.

Emma Stone also channelled old-Hollywood glamour with her new pixie cut, styling it into a 1920s Flapper bob.

The 36-year-old actress wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown with a scoop neck and reflective shimmering discs.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo wore a pluming velvet green gown by Louis Vuitton, paying homage to her on-screen persona, the green witch Elphaba.

The 38-year-old paired the look with a signature manicure, featuring green and gold embellishments and three diamond rings.

Following in the footsteps of Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, 40, wore a rich navy velvet Thierry Mugler dress with matching opera gloves.

Johannsson finished the luxe look with a diamond De Beers necklace and matching earrings.

While velvet was a popular fabric choice, many stars opted for a metallic finish to catch the eye on the red carpet.

Zoe Saldana wore a burgundy ruched satin-shine gown by Saint Laurent, with a high empire line and sheer black opera gloves.

The 46-year-old actress is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Emilia Perez.

Demi Moore, 62, wore a silver encrusted custom Armani Prive plunging gown, with statement diamond earrings and a matching cuff.

The Substance star has frequently opted for Armani for her red carpet looks this season, and is nominated for best actress in a leading role.

Halle Berry, 58, also sported silver metals in a shimmering Christian Siriano mirrored gown.