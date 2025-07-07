Schiaparelli goes ‘back to the future’ with meteoric collection in Paris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schiaparelli served cosmic glamour and celestial drama at its autumn/winter 2025-26 haute couture show.

A-listers on the front row included model Hunter Schafer and singers Cardi B and Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa wore a bridal-like scaled gown with an iconic keyhole cut out from the label’s spring 2024 couture collection, while Cardi B embodied Schiaparelli’s theatrics in a pearl tasselled evening gown, as she carried a live crow into the entrance.

Schiaparelli is a couture label that flourished in the 1920s and Thirties, but lately has gained more traction in mainstream fashion thanks to its well-known runway models and its key pieces being worn by celebrities.

Most recently, Lauren Sanchez Bezos wore a golden corseted Schiaparelli gown from the label’s spring 2025 collection during her highly publicised Venetian wedding to Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

The theme of this season’s haute couture show was ‘Back to the future’.

Creative director Daniel Roseberry managed to combine iconic designs from the fashion house’s heyday, whilst incorporating the sculptural silhouettes Schiaparelli is known for today.

Roseberry drew upon the house’s past by resurrecting vintage pieces for the catwalk, such as a black and gold palm tree dinner jacket from Schiaparelli’s 1936 winter haute couture collection.

For the evening ensembles, Roseberry recreated a velvet jacket from the label’s 1937 haute couture collection, adding exaggerated lapels and mesh panelling, bringing the piece firmly into the 21st century.

The collection featured pops of vibrant retro red and splintering diamante shards embellished onto otherwise understated garments – like stars splitting into life.

Emblematic of reinvention, something that Schiaparelli is famed for being so good at, Roseberry exemplified this ability with silver lozenge embroidery arranged to look like gleaming constellations.

Roseberry managed to turn the human form into a canvas for starlight, marrying sci-fi fantasy with golden-age couture.

He was the first American to lead an established French couture house, and as he starts finishing his sixth year at the label, he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

With metallic bodices, liquid lamé gowns and sculptural capes, the collection pushed the brand’s surrealist legacy into a boldly imaginative future.

As the final looks – mirrored bodices and gilded gowns – flooded the runway, it’s clear: Schiaparelli’s future is as dazzling as its past.