Kate sports festive bow ensemble at Christmas carol service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Princess of Wales sported festive colours in British designers at the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Kate, 42, wore a red long-line Alexander McQueen double-breasted coat, with pointed black suede boots and a festive velvet black bow.

The coat has been wore by Kate multiple times before and was designed by her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton, who is now the creative director of Givenchy.

The Princess accessorised the look with a pair of Mulberry pearl and gold plated earrings, her much-beloved Halcyon Days salamander gold bangle and her sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Kate appeared to wear her red tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead, which she first wore back in 2018, with a black turtleneck, underneath the coat.

Kate’s annual Christmas carol service, which she hosts in honour of those supporting children during their early development, is being filmed and will air on ITV and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

This is the first time that the princess has broken up her outfit with different colours at the service.

Last year Kate wore an all-white ensemble in a calf-grazing white coat by Chris Kerr, a bespoke tailor in Savile Row, and matching crew neck jumper. The princess sported a pair of high-waisted Holland Cooper trousers fastened with a double button closure, whilst keeping the accessories to a minimum.

Kate carried a petite Mosaic bag from Scottish brand Strathberry, which retails for £475, and a pair of dangly Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, with two white Alhambras on each ear.

The princess’ monochromatic looks are a recurring theme in her wardrobe as of late, wearing the colour of the season in an all-burgundy coat and hat for the Qatar state visit on 3rd December.

The Princess of Wales was joined by her husband, The Prince of Wales, and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the carol service.

Celebrity guests in attendance included singers Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith, and a host of stars including actors Richard E Grant, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, Sophie Okonedo, nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film Hotel Rwanda, and Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty.