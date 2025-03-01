Sabrina Carpenter sports British designer while Teddy Swims wears teddy bears at the Brits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US singer Sabrina Carpenter wore British designer McQueen while American singer-songwriter and rapper Teddy Swims donned a colourful toy-encrusted overcoat, as musician and celebrities sported their best looks on the Brit Awards red carpet.

Carpenter, who will open the show, arrived at the ceremony in a ruffled pink diamond gown by British fashion house McQueen (formerly Alexander McQueen).

The 25-year-old Espresso singer paired the figure-hugging dress with a diamond choker and undone, renaissance-style curls.

American singer Teddy Swims, who will also be performing, wore a custom black suit and multi-coloured overcoat adorned with stuffed animals including, of course, teddy bears.

The Lose Control singer, 32, is known for his playful red carpet looks; he turned heads when he wore a pearl-encrusted three-piece suit to the Grammys last month.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall wore a denim bridal gown by Diesel, inspired by the over-the-top wedding silhouette of the 1980s. She paired the dress with a bouquet of denim flowers.

The 32-year-old singer was accompanied by her manager in an oversized white hulk suit, and Thirlwall noted that he was “symbolic” of the intimidating night that lay ahead.

This is the first year Thirlwall is competing as a solo act at the Brit Awards, with nominations for Song of the Year and Pop Act of the Year.

Lola Young, 24, channelled the 1990s in denim puddle jeans, a silk cami and velour charcoal jacket.

The Messy singer, who is also performing during Sunday’s show, paired the ensemble with her signature jellyfish cut and chunky jewellery.

Rising Star winner Myles Smith, 26, kept it casual in a black denim jacket, white shirt and an olive Burberry checked tie.

Djo singer Joe Keery, also known for starring in TV’s Stanger Things, also dressed down in a Fair Isle knit sweater vest under a pinstripe blazer and jeans.

Davina McCall, 57, channelled gothic glamour in a sheer black lace mermaid gown and black velvet clutch.

Singer and DJ Nia Archives wore an off-the-should tartan Dior gown with asymmetric draping.

The 25-year-old artist paired the gown with the French fashion house’s signature pointed pumps

English Singer Sam Ryder, who rose to prominence on TikTok during the UK’s first Covid-19 lockdown, channelled the Wild West in a relaxed denim two-piece with scoop-necked white vest and taupe suede loafers.

Olympic runner Keely Hodgkinson, 22, channelled polished prep in a monochromatic Emilia Wickstead dress with open sides and pointed black pumps.

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure, 41, took a different approach to monochrome, in a black liquid-look Adidas tracksuit with black and white Adidas Superstars.

Also maintaining a pared-back palette was Zara McDermott, 28, who wore a white feathered gown with a high slit.

The gown is not dissimilar to the Jonathan Anderson looks we’ve seen flooding the red carpet recently, including his custom blue feather dress for Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammys.

Fellow ex-Love Islander Maura Higgins wore a risque sheer black Galia Lahav gown embroidered with colourful blooms on the hip and shoulder.

Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, 43, wore a shimmering gold keyhole gown, with wet look hair and and a smoky bronzed eye.

Bandmate Kimberly Wyatt, 43, took a more vampy approach in an asymmetric black dress with leather detail, paired with sheer tights and burgundy velvet platforms.

Hosted this year by comedian Jack Whitehall at the O2 Arena, the Brit Awards will also feature live performances from Sam Fender, Lola Young, Ezra Collective and more.

The Brit Awards air on ITV at 8.15pm.