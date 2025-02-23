Roksanda’s wet look hair is trending at London Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roksanda’s sculptural, undone wet look stole the show at London Fashion Week.

While tight, slick back buns were big in 2024, this year seems to prioritise a more pared-back approach, with loose pony tails and pushed back hair gracing the fashion week runways.

“The inspiration for this look was a British sculptor called Phyllida Barlow,” explains Authentic Beauty Concept stylist Anna Cofone, who designed the hair style.

“This semi-looped ponytail was intended to mimic this idea of a sculpture.”

“There’s this dual texture approach to the hair. We’ve go this gelled, pushed back shape using the Cosmic Blowdry Jelly and then a more broken up texture using the Glow Spray Serum to really saturate the hair.”

Wet look hair has long been leading the curve, with gels, creams and leave-in hair masks becoming commonplace in daily hair routines.

Another aspect Cofone prioritised was less heat, another trending attribute in current haircare, using simply only a hairdryer to set the gel before the models took to the runway.

Part of this trending look was actually down to last-minute changes, with Anna Cofone noting, “Roksanda had these big shapes around the neck, meaning where we originally had most of the girls in the looped ponytail, they realised that wouldn’t work. So we changed that and brought it into a really beautiful low ponytail.”

While looking undoubtedly cool in its own right, the hair of course paired perfectly with Roksanda’s sophisticated and sculptural silhouettes.

This pushed back, dual-texture look is set to be the more cool and casual evolution of 2024’s slicked high pony.