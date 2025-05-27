Robbie Williams’ style evolution as he kicks off his UK tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Robbie Williams prepares to take his Britpop Tour across the UK – kicking off in Edinburgh on 31st May – all eyes are once again on the British pop icon.

With shows also scheduled in Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Sweden, the tour marks the launch of his upcoming 13th studio album, Britpop.

And while fans are gearing up for the music, there’s no ignoring another consistent headliner: his idiosyncratic style. From Britpop boy band beginnings to suave solo statements, here are Robbie Williams’ most memorable style moments over the years…

1995-6

After officially leaving the band Take That in July 1995, amid tensions within the group and growing personal struggles, Williams leant into the relaxed grunge look of the era – sporting oversized knits à la Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.

That year, aged 21, Williams largely stayed out of the spotlight as he dealt with substance abuse issues and rehab and began plotting his solo career.

Though he didn’t release music immediately, he was photographed frequently, often at parties or festivals, contributing to his “rebel” image.

In August 1996, he released his first solo single – a cover of George Michael’s “Freedom,” which reached number two on the UK Singles Chart. This marked his official re-entry into the music scene, signalling the start of his transformation from boy band member to solo star.

1997-8

In 1997, Williams released his debut solo album, Life Thru a Lens, which featured the breakout hit “Angels”.

To mark this career shift, Williams leaned into the “Britpop” aesthetic – a bit scruffy, a bit mod. It placed him in the same cultural conversation as Oasis and Blur, helping him distance himself from his boyband past.

Sporting trainers and suit blazers – there was a dishevelled suaveness to Williams’ image. He combined avant-garde tailoring with a British buzz-cut.

During the late Nineties, Williams was attempting to craft a more authentic, adult image – both in his music and his clothes.

2002

By the early 2000s, Williams had had multiple No.1 UK hits, including She’s ‘The One/It’s Only Us’ (1999), ‘Kids’ with Kylie Minogue (2000) and Sing When You’re Winning (2000).

In 2002, at the age of 28, Williams signed an £80 million deal with record label EMI – then the biggest recording contract in British music history.

His growing collection of tattoos began to become part of Williams’ visual identity – particularly the Celtic cross and lion. These weren’t just fashion statements but declarations of Williams’ independence since attending rehabilitation and becoming a solo artist.

2003

Williams’ fifth studio album, Escapology, sold almost two million copies by the end of 2003 in the United Kingdom.

On 1–3 August 2003, Williams played three consecutive concerts at Knebworth Park to 125,000 people each night, making it the biggest event in UK music history.

His style reflected his more introspective music. Wearing leather jackets, plain jeans and t-shirts – his fashion was more simple and stripped back.

2005

Eight years after the release of “Angels”, the British public voted it as the “Best Single of the Past Twenty-Five Years” at the 2005 Brit Awards.

Williams’ style took on a sleeker edge, evocative of the electronic and experimental sound of his newest album Intensive Care – a departure from his earlier Britpop and swing influences.

His more monochromatic and minimalist looks reflected a more grown-up and polished phase for Williams.

2010

The turn of the 2010s saw the beginnings of smart casual for Williams’ style.

During this period, Williams reunited with Take That, marking a major moment in his career. Their 2010 album Progress became one of the fastest-selling albums in UK history, and the Progress Live tour in 2011 was a huge commercial success.

Williams and the group leaned into a more sophisticated aesthetic with shirts, tailored jackets and vintage touches like flat caps and waistcoats. The maturing style mirrored the reunion’s sense of growth and nostalgia.

2016

By the mid-2010s Williams had become more experimental once again with his fashion. In 2016, he had taken on a bold and more theatrical edge.

He sported statement tailoring and dizzying patterns that he paired with a sleek short-back-and-sides cut for a more polished image.

The year 2016 marked the release of his 11th solo studio album, The Heavy Entertainment Show. The album saw Robbie return to his pop roots with big, anthemic tracks and a tongue-in-cheek attitude.

His maximalist and eccentric ensembles mirrored the new album’s larger-than-life, campy and confident personality.

2018

By 2018, Williams had stepped up his flamboyance with bolder suits that had become his signature style.

He began serving as a judge on The X Factor UK alongside his wife Ayda Field. He also performed at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Russia, grabbing headlines when he showed his middle finger while singing Rock DJ during the live performance.

His style was reflecting his continued relevance in pop culture – edgy, showstopping and never predictable.

2023

Williams’ avant-garde style hit new levels in the 2020s, as the singer sported more gender-fluid styles alongside the likes of singers Harry Styles and Sam Smith.

He leant into a more glam-rock aesthetic with metallic shirts, silk scarves and tight tailoring.

And 2023 was a reflective and celebratory year for Williams as he released the Netflix documentary series Robbie Williams, which offered a raw, candid look at his career highs and personal struggles.

He also toured extensively in support of XXV, his greatest hits album reimagined with orchestral arrangements, marking 25 years of his solo career.

2024

Williams embraced a bolder and more glamorous look on the red carpet in 2024. At the Paris premiere of his biopic Better Man, he turned heads in a long-haired shearling coat by Dolce & Gabbana, which he recreated for a performance on the Graham Norton Show.

His long-awaited biopic premiered at major film festivals including Telluride and Toronto, before a wider theatrical release in December. And while it had modest box office success, the film was praised by critics and received several award nominations, including a Golden Globe nod for its original song “Forbidden Road”.

2025

Today, Williams is sticking by his signature showstopping suits, exemplifying his flair for flamboyance and theatrics.

His new album, Britpop, is slated for release in autumn 2025 following his UK tour, which will be his first stadium-focused tour since 2018.

The lead single, “Rocket,” featuring Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, signalled a return to the guitar-driven sound reminiscent of the 1990s Britpop scene.

He described the album as the project he always wanted to create post-Take That, blending raw energy with anthemic melodies.

This year, Williams was honoured with the Music Icon award at the 2025 Ivor Novello Awards, recognising his enduring impact on the music industry.