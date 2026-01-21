Five pieces from Rita Ora’s Primark Pilates collection to pick up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain's post-pandemic wardrobe has embraced activewear as its uniform.

No longer just for workouts, these comfortable garments are the go-to for coffee dates, errands, dog walks, and even first dates.

Leggings, once a functional afterthought, now form the foundation of everyday dressing.

New Primark research highlights this, showing nearly half of Britons feel more confident in activewear than other clothing, with almost two-thirds wear it beyond workouts.

open image in gallery Rita Ora has launched an activewear range with high street favourite, Primark

While there’s a huge demand for gym-wear beyond the studio, 78 per cent of shoppers say high prices stop them buying the pieces they really want, with the market dominated by luxury brands.

That was part of the reason singer Rita Ora decided to collaborate with Primark on its new Performance collection, making affordable, trend-aware activewear designed to move between studio and street.

Importantly for Ora, all pieces are breathable, “I love hot mat [Pilates], it’s basically all I do now […] I just love the sweat,” she says – a reality that directly shaped the range. Fabrics are lightweight and ventilated, built for heat and movement rather than static posing.

As for the leggings and sports bras, Ora ensured the design was “seamless and sculpting, so it is like butter on the skin”.

Crucially, they’re made to mix and match with gear you already have. “I always wear my gym stuff under clothes so it was really important to me that everything worked as layering pieces,” she says.

So, with several pieces to pick from – which are the stand-outs? Here are the five best pieces from the collection to get your hands on.

Active Flare Leggings in Chocolate, £13

open image in gallery Chocolate

The hero of the collection and current best-seller, the flared leggings are a clear nod to the fashion-first direction activewear is taking.

The main thing worth noting in this collection is that all pieces are true to size – XS equating to a UK 6-8, S to a UK 10 -12 and so on. If you’re in between a UK 12 and 14, for example, go for a medium for more comfort or a small for more support.

The chocolate shade feels rich and grown-up, the perfect substitute for black and far removed from the heather greys and neons that once dominated gym floors.

The flare elongates the leg and gives them a “proper outfit” energy; paired with a trench coat and trainers, they look like you could be wearing Tala or Gymshark.

Mid Rise Performance Leggings in Black, £12

open image in gallery Mid Rise Performance Leggings in Black, £12 at Primark (Primark/PA

You can’t go wrong with a pair of black leggings, and these are certainly the collection’s most versatile pieces. The supportive mid-rise waistband cinches you in without feeling restrictive, giving a flattering silhouette that finishes just above your bellybutton.

On top of that, similar to some of Lululemon’s leggings, these have pockets – perfect for storing your phone, hairbands or bobby pins in during a workout.

The fabric offers decent stretch and comfort for Pilates, yoga and walking. They won’t rival premium technical leggings for compression during high-intensity cardio training, but they don’t need to. Their strength lies in their ease of wear and comfort – particularly if you don’t feel like hitting a hardcore workout.

Active Cropped Vest in Red, £9

open image in gallery Rita Ora Active Cropped Vest in Red, £9 at Primark (Primark/PA)

The active cropped vest is one of the most wearable items in the drop – lightly supportive, softly structured and cut more like a cropped top than a traditional sports bra – this piece feels perfect for both the gym and coffee runs.

The colour is also the standout of the range, leaning into 2026’s trending palette with a vibrant red, seen on the runways of Chanel, Valentino and Gucci during September’s Fashion Weeks.

Cropped Exposed Seam Jumper in Cream, £16

open image in gallery Rita Ora Cropped Exposed Seam Jumper in Cream, £16 in Primark (Primark/PA)

The hoodies and jackets are perhaps the clearest expression of the collection’s intent: comfortable, wearable and on-trend.

The stand-out layer is the cropped expose seam jumper, which subtly leans into the Eighties shoulder pad revival with its exaggerated shoulders.

The raised seam gives the top a lifted line that recalls classic power dressing of the decade without looking too retro.

Perfect for a layering piece to throw on after your gym class, it works just as well paired with high-waisted trousers and loafers for the office.

Cropped Lightweight Jacket in Red, £22

open image in gallery Rita Ora Cropped Lightweight Jacket in Red, £22 at Primark (Primark/PA)

The most expensive of our top picks – and still hitting under the £25 mark – is the cropped lightweight jacket. Available in both red and cream, this piece feels like a timely nod to the current appetite for bold outer layers.

The vivid red gives the piece presence, while the clean lines keep it as an easy piece to layer over almost any outfit.

Because of the cropped cut, it works best with higher-waisted bottoms that balance its proportions. Over a simple white tee and high-waisted jeans, it gives a cool, off-duty silhouette; while paired with biker shorts and trainers keeps it effortlessly cool for the gym.