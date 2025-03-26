What is recession blonde and why is it trending?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The state of the economy has long been reflected in beauty trends.

The Lipstick Index, coined by Leonard Lauder, son of Estée Lauder, posits that sales of "affordable luxury" items like lipstick rise when consumers sense a recession looming.

This theory emerged in the early 2000s. Following the 2008 financial crash, "recession hair" became another economic indicator, as many forwent regular salon visits.

Now, in 2025, TikTok has identified a new iteration of this trend: "recession blonde."

“Also known as ‘recession roots,’ the trend revolves around turning grown-out roots into a choice instead of a sign that a salon visit is in order,” explains hair expert Nicole Petty of Milk & Blush.

“With the cost of living and salon prices increasing, many of us are looking for ways to cut back on our spending, and pricey hair maintenance is often one of the first luxuries on the chopping block.”

What is recession blonde?

Recession blonde is similar to the better known ‘old money blonde’, but with a slightly less appealing name.

It’s a darker, duller shade of blonde interspliced with bright strands that occur when people let their golden dye grow out.

“The trend embraces a more low-maintenance approach to blonde, which allows natural roots to grow out and results in softer and more dimensional highlights that blend seamlessly,” explains stylist Adem Oygur, founder of Adem London.

“Compared to the ‘old money blonde’ trend, which is polished, warm, and meticulously maintained, ‘recession blonde’ leans into a more effortless and grown-out look, whilst also being perfect for those looking to stretch the time between salon visits without sacrificing their style,” says Oygur.

Of course, this newly coined term is a look many have been mastering for years, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Hailey Bieber.

Cost-effective colour options

While simply growing out your blonde may be the best cost-saving exercise; there are other cheaper options when colouring your hair.

“Techniques like balayage, root smudging and glossing are fantastic options that are lighter on your bank balance,” says Oygur.

“These methods create a more natural fade-out effect, meaning fewer touch-ups while keeping the colour looking fresh and really allow for that ‘worn in’ style that we see on so many celebrities.”

Oygur also says if your colour is on the warmer side, then soft face framing with caramel highlights can add depth without relying on an overall colour top-up.

Some celebrities have tried out recession blonde by blending it with growing out grey, such as Emma Thompson.

“If you have grey hair, using a quasi-permanent colour rather than a full permanent dye is a great option as it blends with the greys rather than fully covering them, so you don’t get a stark regrowth line,” says celebrity hairstylist Aaron Carlo.

“These quasi-permanent shades deposit colour without lifting the natural pigment, making regrowth much softer. Similarly, highlights placed under the parting, rather than bold, high-contrast streaks, help maintain a natural, blended look as the hair grows.”

Low-maintenance options

Recession blonde is certainly low maintenance, but if you’re looking for other ways of colouring your hair that doesn’t require six-week salon appointments, experts recommend balayage and ‘bronde’.

“Balayage is a great alternative to a full head of highlights, as this colour service requires minimal maintenance with gorgeous results,” says Tina Farey, colour expert and editorial director of RUSH salons.

“This means less frequent trips to the salon and no harsh regrowth line – all whilst being less damaging to your hair.

Balayage is a technique that hand paints the dye onto the hair as opposed to using foils. This creates are more dimensional colour and makes the hair appear more natural and lived in.

“If you do want to continue getting highlights, then I’d recommend getting a few lowlights blended throughout to eliminate the harsh regrowth and add more dimension,” says Farey.

Alternatively, ombré’s are also a popular option coming back this season, as a result of people growing out old colour.

“Soft ombré and natural reds are also fantastic choices because they fade gracefully and don’t require frequent root touch ups,” says Oygur.

“They work well if you know you won’t be attending the salon regularly and maintaining it every six weeks.”

Colour trends for spring and summer 2025

While this more muted hue suggests a move away from bright blondes – Millie Bobby Brown’s recent transformation would suggest otherwise. So, what are the anticipated colour trends for 2025?

“Millie [Bobby Brown] is definitely going against the grain and doing her own thing – it’s less about following a trend and more about making a statement,” says Carlo.

Hair treatments as opposed to damaging dye jobs certainly seem to be on the rise.

“With prioritising hair health trending on social media, we have noticed clients taking a step away from their full head of highlights,” says Farey.

“2025 is the year of the ‘timeless blonde’ – a soft, golden blonde with lots of contrasting lowlights for a more natural, almost ‘scandi-blonde’ effect.

“This look exudes warmth and luxury yet has an edgy feel, thanks to the interplay of light and dark shades.”