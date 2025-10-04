Stylist reveals how to find a raincoat that’s both waterproof and fashionable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British weather is fickle at best. Sunshine over your morning coffee, drizzle by lunch and a curtain of rain by the time you’re heading home from work.

To manage those shifts without looking like you’ve strayed from a hiking trail, a raincoat needs to be more than just functional, but be part of your wardrobe’s identity.

So to find a stylish piece that also withstands the erratic winter weather – we hear from seasoned experts on how to find the perfect chic raincoat.

open image in gallery Stylists and designers reveal how to find a waterproof jacket that’s both practical and stylish ( Alamy/PA )

Length and silhouette

Getting the proportions right is the first most important thing to bear in mind.

“The key is versatility. A mid-thigh or knee-length raincoat strikes the balance between coverage and ease of movement,” says celebrity stylist and image consultant Angela Kyte.

“Essentially they’re long enough to shield against a sudden downpour, yet not so long that it feels cumbersome and clunky in light drizzle.”

Jade Holland Cooper, founder of Holland Cooper, whose designs are frequently spotted on the Princess of Wales, agrees that mid-thigh to knee-length is usually the sweet spot.

“[It’s] long enough to protect most of your body from wind-driven rain, but not so long that it drags or restricts movement, and I personally love the option to belt, it looks much more flattering,” she says.

Belted trenches are the most timeless “eternally chic and flattering” style, says Kyte, noting that A-line or cocoon shapes allow for layering underneath “when the weather gets worse and you need more layers to fight off the cold.”

And subtle functional details, she says, can be transformative, “a detachable hood or concealed drawstrings can have a discreetly functional edge and give a great utility ‘cool girl’ style.”

Some silhouettes perform better in downpours than drizzle. “The classic trench coat is timeless, elegant, good protection, especially with tightening cuffs and a belted waist,” says Holland Cooper. “A well-made mac is perfect for lighter showers, but when built well can handle heavier rain.

“A parka with technical waterproof fabric and taped seams is a great option if you expect serious downpours or are outdoors a lot. A shell jacket style for layers is lightweight, easy to pack, and are good as over-layers.”

open image in gallery

Joules Holkham Brown Check Waterproof Packable Raincoat, £69

open image in gallery (Lands’ End/PA)

Lands’ End Women’s Long Rubber Raincoat, £59 (was £120)

Colours, cuts and finishes

A great raincoat shouldn’t be the stand-out piece in your wardrobe, but rather the staple. It should be neutral, timeless and versatile.

Holland Cooper says to opt for a refined palette. If you want to go for something dark, “navy, charcoal, forest green all hide splashes and dirt which may have marked the coat, and are a less-obvious choice than black.”

“I also find these colours look elegant and smart, even on days where the weather is miserable. Camel, tan and stone also warm up the grey skies, they are a classic colour which goes with everything while still looking elevated.

“Olive or khaki, with the right cut and fabric, these have every ability to look elegant and chic rather than rugged and outdoorsy.”

On cut, she says the less hardware, the better to make the coat appear less bulky.

“Belted or semi-fitted styles show shape, I would tend to avoid full boxy unless that’s a deliberate style choice.

“A collar that can be turned up helps to protect your neck from the rain and also looks smart. Hem styles that aren’t too flared also keeps the look more structured.”

open image in gallery

Phase Eight Broddie Hooded Coat, £169

open image in gallery (Seasalt Cornwall/PA)

Seasalt Cornwall Penweathers Waterproof Trench Coat, £170

Best fabrics to go for

Fabric choice underpins everything. Kyte says you don’t have to limit yourself to one type of waterproofing that makes you look too technical.

“Each fabric brings a different character,” she explains. “Waxed cotton is the heritage choice and we’re seeing so much of it at the moment with the classic barn coat style.

“They’re beautifully matte, they soften with age and they can add a stylish touch while keeping you dry.

“Modern recycled synthetics and bonded cottons are lightweight and crisp, ideal for a more ‘city sharp’ look.

“Gore-Tex and other technical membranes are the most high-performance, and when styled in refined cuts, they can look just as sharp as traditional fabrics while being storm-proof,” says Kyte. “The trick is choosing a finish that aligns with your wardrobe whether that’s matte or a subtle sheen.”

open image in gallery (Barbour/PA)

barbour">Barbour Evette Waxed Car Coat, £329

Get a coat that can do both

A raincoat that works not only Monday to Friday but also on the weekend is the holy grail.

Kyte recommends “a tailored trench coat in a waterproof fabric” as “unrivalled for its dual personality so think boardroom-ready during the week, and effortlessly chic with denim or knitwear at the weekend.”

A single-breasted mac with simple lines is, she says, “another timeless option, as it slips easily over suiting or more casual looks.

“The key is to avoid overtly sporty details, so look for concealed fastenings, minimal branding and elegant proportions so the coat transitions seamlessly between occasions.”

Holland Cooper agrees, noting “for in the office or a smart occasion I would definitely go for a waterproof trench coat. They are full-length, keeping you dry and the tailored lines feel chic while still being practical.”

open image in gallery

Holland Cooper Full Length Kendal Waterproof Trench Coat, £299 (was £499)