Buckingham Palace to stage largest ever exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leading British designers Erdem Moralioglu, Richard Quinn, and Christopher Kane are set to contribute pieces to the largest ever exhibition dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion, it has been announced.

The landmark royal exhibition, titled Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style, will be staged at Buckingham Palace’s The King’s Gallery in 2026, coinciding with the centenary of the late monarch’s birth.

Approximately 200 items will be on display, with around half making their public debut.

The exhibition will feature pieces by Moralioglu, Quinn, and Kane, which are inspired by the late Queen and have previously been seen in their collections.

open image in gallery Fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu called the Queen’s wardrobe an ‘important moment in history’ ( Isabel Infantes/PA )

The pieces will be presented alongside related items from the Queen’s personal fashion archive, illustrating her enduring influence.

The three designers will also share their insights on her fashion legacy in the official centenary publication, Queen Elizabeth II: Fashion And Style.

This comprehensive book, delving into the late Queen’s extensive wardrobe, will include a tribute from Dame Anna Wintour, the global editorial director of US Vogue.

Reflecting on the significance of the collection, Moralioglu stated: "The wardrobe of Her late Majesty is a snapshot of a very long life, a life of duty, and in so many ways it’s a time capsule. It captures a very specific and important moment in history."

open image in gallery Queen Elizabeth II presents Richard Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design ( Yui Mok/PA )

Quinn, who received the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design and whose 2018 London Fashion Week show was attended by the monarch, added: "There is no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II’s style and promotion of British couture over the 90 years had a huge impact on British fashion.

“The ultimate stamp of approval, she always shone a light on British designers, highlighting the relevance and significance of British fashion across the world."

Kane said: "Queen Elizabeth II’s wardrobe is one of the most significant living archives in modern fashion history. From the decline of the court dressmaker to the rise of couturiers like Hartnell and Hardy Amies, her garments tell the story of Britain and its changing identity through fashion.

“For designers and students, it offers a masterclass in silhouette, construction, repetition, symbolism and, perhaps most importantly, restraint."

open image in gallery The late Queen Elizabeth II sitting next to Dame Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn’s catwalk show during London Fashion Week in 2018 ( Yui Mok/PA )

Key exhibits will include a silver lamé and tulle bridesmaid dress worn by Princess Elizabeth at eight years old, a trio of vibrant Ian Thomas evening dresses from the 1970s, and her iconic Sir Norman Hartnell wedding and coronation gowns.

The Queen’s fashion archive is recognised as one of the largest and most important surviving collections of 20th-century British fashion, now forming part of the Royal Collection.

open image in gallery Christopher Kane called the Queen’s wardrobe a ‘masterclass in silhouette, construction, repetition, symbolism and restraint’ ( Yui Mok/PA )

The exhibition will run from April 10 to October 18 2026, marking what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday on April 21.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on November 4 2025.