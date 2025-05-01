Pinterest reveals the biggest wedding trends of 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As couples now plan their big day with more individuality and intention than ever before, Pinterest’s 2025 wedding trends report reveals the leading styles of the season.

With over 3.8 billion wedding-related searches and 13.4 billion ideas saved, it’s clear that the modern wedding is becoming more expressive and curated than ever.

From colour palettes to veils, here are the five standout trends set to define weddings in 2025.

1. Chocolate brown

As Pantone announced ‘Mocha Mousse’ as 2025’s colour of the year, it’s no surprise it has become the ‘it’ colour for weddings.

Pinterest has seen a dramatic surge in searches for all things chocolate-toned, including “mocha wedding themes” up by 551% and “brown bridal party” searches rising 438%.

“A rich yet earthy alternative to traditional colours, [brown] complements a range of styles and settings, from rustic countryside ceremonies to sleek city celebrations,” says Pinterest UK‘s senior fashion and luxury manager, Heather Clark.

“Reflected on Pinterest, the colour has been inspiring couples’ choices from bridesmaid dresses to floral arrangements.”

Couples are embracing the earthy, romantic hues and channelling them into their bridesmaid dresses, calligraphy and even floral arrangements.

The rich warmth that brown brings to a wedding is a refreshing and modern alternative to traditional pastel and blush colour schemes.

2. Registry office weddings are on the rise

Gen Z is leading a shift toward chic, pared-down ceremonies at registry offices and town halls – but don’t mistake simplicity for a lack of style.

Pinterest searches like “registry office wedding dress” (+162%) and “civil ceremony photography” (+637%) show that these intimate affairs are just as fashion-forward and meaningful as large-scale events.

“Intimate registry ceremonies are becoming increasingly popular as a modern alternative to traditional weddings,” says Clark. “With couples opting for a more understated, but equally chic celebration, searches for civil ceremony photography, registry office dresses and wedding jumpsuits have all soared on Pinterest.”

It’s a trend that reality star and newlywed Sophie Habboo helped boom in popularity.

“Jamie [Laing] and I can’t believe it’s been just over two years since our London town hall wedding,” says Habboo.

“What we thought would be more of an administrative step before setting off for our wedding abroad turned into a really meaningful day with our closest friends and family that we’ll remember forever.

“It brings me so much joy to see that these intimate ceremonies are becoming more popular on Pinterest, as ours was equally as special a part of our wedding journey as was our big day in Spain.”

Registry office weddings have been characterised by stylish black and white city shots, minimalist tailoring and an emphasis on humble simplicity.

3. Maximalist and vintage rings

Engagement rings are getting a glow-up. The trends report shows a clear pivot toward non-traditional shapes like kite, heart and east-west diamond settings, alongside bold colour choices like pink and chocolate diamonds.

“Maximalist and vintage engagement rings are experiencing a revival as couples embrace stacks of mixed metal rings, non-traditional shapes and pops of colour,” says Clark.

Ring stacks in particular are booming, with searches for “unique wedding ring stack” up 1,656%.

Perhaps a nod to the more old-school fashion trends we’ve recently seen, such as ‘eclectic grandpa’ and ‘coastal grandmother’ – individual and vintage-inspired engagement rings are on the up.

“Personalisation will definitely ‘ring’ true this year,” Clark laughs, “as we really anticipate brides-to-be choosing unique stones that more closely align with their own aesthetic.”

4. The 1990s is the inspiring decade

Perhaps most couples getting married this year are looking to their parents’ wedding for inspiration, as the 1990s seems to be the decade with the most influence.

From drop-waist gowns (+2,395%) to square necklines and vintage veils, brides are turning to nostalgic silhouettes with a modern twist.

“1990s fashion is back and bolder than ever,” says Clark. “We predict brides will bring a nostalgic twist to the aisle, as 1990s-style dresses, beloved vintage designers and intricately detailed veils are all getting a lot of love on Pinterest.”

On the menswear front, colourful tuxedos in burgundy, champagne and forest green are on the rise.

“I also love that Nineties wedding dresses are trending,” notes Habboo, “there’s something so special and unique about a dress with a story behind it.”

5. Cinematic wedding photography

Traditionally stuffy posed photographs and organised arrangements are truly out – in 2025 couples are opting for editorial, film-style photography.

Searches for “cinematic wedding photography” have jumped by 108%, while “film wedding photos” are up 2,258%. The goal seems to be to capture the wedding like it’s a scene from your favourite romance film.

“Couples want the opportunity to document their wedding in a timeless yet authentic way,” says Clark, “[they’re] seeking inspiration for silver screen-inspired photography on Pinterest as a way to capture their ‘big day’ forever.”

Golden-hour lighting, authentic and organic moments and social media-ready content is what couples are prioritising this wedding season.