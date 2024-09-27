Can you rain-proof your hair?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Getting caught out in a downpour and arriving at work or to meet friends with damp, frizzy hair is an irritating, but unfortunately common occurrence at this time of year.

But, is there anything we can do to prevent the inevitable autumn showers from wreaking havoc on our well-groomed barnets?

We asked some experts to explain exactly how the wet weather impacts our hair, and what we can do to keep our locks looking luscious…

What happens to your hair when you’re caught in rain?

“When your hair is exposed to rain, especially polluted rainwater, the extra moisture can disrupt your hair’s structure, leading to frizz, puffiness in curly hair, or limpness in straight hair,” explains Moe Harb, resident hair expert at Beauty Club London. “Raised cuticles also make hair more susceptible to tangling.”

Is it just temporarily annoying or could it actually cause damage?Eva Proudman, trichologist and in-house expert at Absolute Collagen, says: “Whilst the occasional drizzle is unlikely to cause significant damage, frequent exposure can cause more harm. Rainwater is naturally slightly acidic, which can disrupt the hair’s pH balance, leading to dryness, brittleness, and breakage over time.

“If you live in an area with high pollution levels, rainwater can carry pollutants that deposit on your hair, compromising its health even more,” Proudman adds.

How can we prep our hair for the rain?

The best defence against a rainy-day hair disaster is preparation.

“I’d always recommend carrying an umbrella to shield your hair from direct rainfall,” advises Proudman. “Before heading out, I’d also suggest applying a leave-in conditioner or anti-frizz serum to create a protective barrier and minimise frizz. Using a quality shampoo and conditioner is also key.”

Coco & Eve Sweet Repair Intensive Hair Repairing Leave-In Treatment 50ml, £28, available from Oliver Bonas, Amazon, Boots and other stockists

Any quick-fixes if you get caught in a downpour?

“After getting caught in the rain, your first step should be to towel-dry your hair gently, and apply a smoothing cream or oil to control the frizz and add shine,” recommends Harb.

“A quick fix post-rain is applying a smoothing serum like Moroccanoil Treatment to calm down frizz and add shine.”

Natural Haircare Coconut Hair Serum, £12.99, TK Maxx

Hairspray also work wonders on frizz and fly-aways if you are looking to achieve the sleek look.

“For fly-aways and frizz on the surface of the hair, I would recommend spraying light hold hairspray onto a brush and then brush lightly on the surface of the hair over the frizz ,” advises Desmond Grundy, celebrity hairstylist and brand ambassador for Bristows. “You can do this with a comb as well.

“Or alternatively, I’ll spray it on my palms and smooth the fly-aways gently down with my hands,” Grundy adds. “People often don’t realise they can spray hairspray onto their hands to work it through fly-aways, but it works really well.”

Bristows Conditioning Hold Hairspray, £1.65, Savers

Using tongs or straighteners, if you have a pair available nearby, can also help to tame your post-rain mane, adds Grundy.Alternatively, if you love the beachy waves look, add some curl cream or texture spray to your shopping list.

“Embrace the natural texture and use a texturising spray or cream to enhance your rain-induced waves or curls,” says Proudman.

Murdock London Sea Salt Spray 150ml, £22, John Lewis