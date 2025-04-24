How to find running shoes that look as good as they feel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Choosing the right running shoes can make or break a good run.

A supportive pair of trainers plays a bigger role in your performance and injury prevention than any other part of your kit – whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting out.

But finding shoes that look as good as they feel is a near impossible task if you’re averse to technical-looking gear.

So, sporting shoe experts reveal how you can find the perfect pair of trainers that don’t look like they’re just for running.

The rise of run clubs and running fashion

As running is becoming more social with the rise of run clubs followed by Instagram-worthy brunches, stylish running gear has become more of a preoccupation than ever before.

Finding running trainers that don’t just perform well, but also look great, is becoming a necessity for athletic brands. “That’s becoming more common now that running’s evolved into more of a lifestyle thing,” says fitness instructor and founder of Village Cricket Co, Freddie Chatt.

“People head out with their local run crew and go straight to brunch after, so naturally they want shoes that can keep up on both fronts.

“You’ll see it more and more with brands teaming up with designers, turning performance shoes into something you’d happily wear out and about.” This was evident in the Loewe X On collaboration that debuted last year.

On Cloudtilt Loewe 2 Trainers, £425

What to look for in long-distance running shoes

Now, unfortunately like other fashion purchases, comfort does come before looks when it comes to running shoes – particularly if you’re doing long-distance runs.

“I always look at cushioning and how it responds underfoot – nothing too soft, nothing too stiff,” says Chatt. “A secure upper is important too, especially on those longer runs where anything rubbing or loose is going to become a problem.”

“The first priority is fit,” says Mizuno UK’s marketing manager, Graham Johnson.

“A running shoe can be £300, loaded with the latest tech, and can be utterly beautiful but if it doesn’t fit, it isn’t going to work.

“You’re looking for a nice, secure feel in the heel, a snug – but not tight – fit across the forefoot and it’s important that nothing under your foot feels out of place or uncomfortable.”

If you’re prolonging your runs, another thing to bear in mind is breathability, which ensures your feet stay cool and drier throughout the run.

“And don’t ignore things like heel-to-toe drop and overall stability,” says Chatt, “it’s not just about how the shoe feels when you first put it on, but how your body holds up after 10 or 20 kilometres.”

Mizuno Wave Revolt 3 Running Trainers, £90

Nike Pegasus 41 PRM Women’s Road Running Shoes with Metallic Accents, £129.99

Don’t buy into trends

With running becoming such a popular past-time, their are some trainers that go through waves of popularity online, but according to the experts aren’t worth the hype.

“One shoe I think gets hyped more for style than substance is the Nike Vaporfly, at least for casual runners,” explains Chatt.

“It’s incredible for elite performance, but it’s pricey and not always suited for everyday training.”

This is because the trainer has a built in carbon plate for speed-enhancement, but it wears down over time, meaning they should just be reserved for races. Unless you’re doing several a year – they may not be worth the money.

“People buy it for the name and the look, not realising it’s not made for every runner or training session. In those cases, the cost doesn’t always line up with the benefit,” says Chatt.

Finding a brand that fits your running needs should come first, then you can have fun with design and colour.

What to pick if you’re training for your first race

Whether it’s a 5k, 10k, half marathon or marathon – your first race is always one to remember, so you’ll definitely want your trainers to look as good as they feel for all your Strava photos.

“If you’re new to running then [I’d] always recommend that your first purchase is from a specialty running store,” says Johnson.

“Running stores are staffed by runners who are extremely knowledgeable about all of the different technologies across all the brands, as well as how they fit and perform.”

Johnson says that these stores also have gait analysis and treadmills to analyse your style of running and find which shoes best suit you.

“After that, it’s very much a case of trying on a few suitable models until [you] find one that feels great straight out of the box.”

And don’t be afraid of trying a lot of pairs – if you get bored, the experts advise against impulse purchases.

“You’ll find that quite a few modern trainers do manage to look great without sacrificing performance,” says Chatt, “so there’s a good chance you’ll find something that suits your style without risking your feet.”

New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v14 Shoes, £140

Adidas Terrex Agravic GTX Trail Running Shoes, £140