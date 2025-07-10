From silver to seaside sardines – here are the best jewellery trends to try this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trends in jewellery tend to move at a glacial pace compared to, say, the hemline, but this summer seems to be different.

With the boho and 2010s revival having dominated the runway last season, the classic go-to of dainty gold earrings seem to be on the out.

Silver is reclaiming its place in the sun, and the once-sacred tennis bracelet has been nudged aside by bold cuffs and more sculptural pieces.

So why is such a big shift happening within jewellery trends? According to the brands leading the way, it’s a mix of nostalgia, personality and a public done with playing it safe.

We hear from jewellery designers and creative directors on the coolest trends to be trying this summer.

1. Silver

Gold is officially old. Well, not quite, but there seems to be a dominating renewed interest in silver jewellery.

After a decade of gold dominance, a collective yearning for the Nineties has pushed silver to top spot.

“Silver is becoming really popular again and I think it’s largely driven by the shift in fashion towards cooler tones, minimalist aesthetics, and Nineties [and] early 2000s nostalgia,” says Astrid & Miyu’s founder Connie Nam.

“Gen Z especially is loving the revival of Y2K style – and silver was the go-to back then.”

It’s also a subtler and perhaps more intelligent choice. “I think people are becoming more mindful of what suits them – not just what’s in style,” says Daisy London’s co-founder and creative director Ruth Bewsey.

“With growing interest in colour theory and skin undertones, silver is being rediscovered for how beautifully it flatters cooler tones.”

If gold is glossy influencer-core, silver has an artier edge.

“It suits that ‘quiet luxury’ look which a lot of people are going for at the moment,” says Nam, noting that silver chain necklaces are some of Astrid & Miyu’s current bestsellers.

& Other Stories Sculpted Pebbles Earrings, £23

Astrid and Miyu T-Bar Chain Bracelet in Silver, £80

2. Seaside Sardines

Seaside motifs are the trending charm this summer. And while shells, starfish and organic pearls are returning once again, a new pendant making waves in jewellery is the humble sardine.

It’s a mystery how and why sardines began trending – from homewares to fashion and now jewellery – they’re everywhere.

“People are craving a bit more fun and playfulness in how they dress, and what’s more joyful than a quirky, sea-themed piece around your neck?” says Bewsey.

“It’s nostalgic, unexpected, and taps into that carefree, sun-drenched feeling we all chase in summer.”

In a sea of minimalism, a small fish dangling from your collarbone might be the most original thing you can wear.

“The sardine feels very Mediterranean, and also a bit tongue-in-cheek, which is great for people wanting to add personality in their jewellery,” says Nam.

“There’s been a movement towards storytelling in accessories – people want their pieces to mean something.”

En Route Gold Anchovy Earrings, £22

Orelia Molten Fish & Cord Adjustable Necklace, £28

3. Modern pendants

The pendant necklace, once the uniform of every Instagram mummy-blogger and mid-2010s bridesmaid, is back – but this time with a better edit.

“Pendant necklaces are back, but this summer it’s all about simple, organic shapes instead of bold medallions or harsh lines,” says Bewsey. “People want pieces that are easy to wear and go with anything.”

There’s still that hint of nostalgia – initial charms, click-on talismans and fine chains that nod to 2010s layering – but it’s been revamped.

“What we’re seeing now […] is a more refined, layered take,” says Nam. “Instead of the chunky statement pieces from a decade ago, the trend is leaning towards delicate charms with meaning.”

For best results, Nam recommends experimenting with a little asymmetry: “Start with a shorter chain close to the collarbone and add one or two longer pendants […] Mixing metals is also very on trend – so maybe one silver necklace and one gold necklace – as it gives that relaxed, effortless feel.”

Cos Molten Pendant Necklace, £31.50 (was £45)

Karen Hallam Ibiza Silver Double Disk Necklace, £105, Tomfoolery London

4. Cuffs and bangles

Jewellery has slowly been getting bigger, louder and more of a statement. After seasons of minimal everything, wrists are back in focus – and they’re not whispering.

“Cuffs and bangles are definitely having a comeback,” says Bewsey, “but that doesn’t mean dainty jewellery is out – it’s more about how people are wearing their pieces.”

Just because big and bold is back doesn’t mean you have to pick sides. “The most fashion-forward are mixing both, layering a chunky cuff with delicate chains or stacking textured bangles alongside finer pieces,” she says.

Nam suggests a gentle entry point for those not big on clunky silhouettes.

“Try mixing one statement cuff with your usual stack to gradually ease into the look. Pairing a sleek bangle with a few delicate chains can actually make both stand out more. It’s just about getting the balance right.”

It’s more about boldness rather than bulk. And if it clangs when you type – you’re doing it right.

John Lewis Folded Open Wide Cuff, £35

Accessorize 2-Pack Chunky Resin Stretch Bracelets, £18

5. Rich jewel tones

Summer jewellery used to mean pastels: soft pinks, watery aquas, baby blues – but now, the piercing turquoises on the 2010s are making a comeback.

“This summer, we’re seeing a real shift toward richer, more vibrant tones in beads and gems,” says Bewsey.

“While turquoise, pearls, and moonstones are always favourites, there’s a growing appetite for deeper blues, bold reds and lush green tones.”

Nam is also leaning into this “sophisticated and earthy” palette reminiscent of 2010s bohemia.

“Forest greens, blues and rich ambers […] We’re also seeing more mixed materials such as beads combined with metal and pearls,” she says.

It’s still fun – but the deeper tones gives the feel of being more grown up and grounded.

Ottoman Hands Azra Evil Eye Navy Pendant Necklace, £45

Astley Clarke Gold Biography Malachite Charm Bracelet, £89 (was £178)