This season’s trending scents to put a spring in your step

Picking a fragrance is one of the most personal decisions when collating your beauty products.

A perfume’s ability to leave an impression is why it is now one of the fastest growing sectors within the beauty industry.

TikTok’s scent enthusiasts are now driving a large proportion of fragrance purchases thanks to their in-depth and curated posts, which connote particular scents with particular looks and lifestyles.

Fragrance consumption has evolved into a medium of self-care through self-expression. People are no longer re-wearing the same signature scent, but accessorising their looks with fragrance, layering it up and changing it depending on their outfit or environment.

So, for spring and summer 2025, we hear from fragrance experts which scents are trending, and how to wear them.

Trending: nutty and sweet gourmands

Unlike previous years, savoury gourmand notes are big in 2025, with blends of pistachio, coffee and exotic spices being popular.

“We’re seeing a blend of light, fresh florals and warm, textured gourmands like pistachio and almond,” says Raquel Bouris, founder and creative director of Who Is Elijah.

Influenced by the ‘quiet luxury’ trend that has pervaded fashion, scents that are light, slightly androgynous and not overly sweet are leading the way this spring.

“There’s a sense of depth without heaviness, making fragrances feel like a second skin,” says Bouris. “It’s about scents that feel personal, evolving with the wearer’s mood.”

Of course, florals make an unsurprising return every spring, and this year it’s white creamy florals that aren’t overly sweet that are trending, in order to compliment the nutty base scents.

Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom Eau De Parfum, £29

Ingredients to look out for

While you may know what types of scent you like – smoky, vibrant or sweet – once you know which ingredients make up this scent, picking the perfect fragrance becomes a whole lot easier.

“Nutty scents are emerging as unexpected stars this season,” says Bouris. “They offer warmth and texture, but they’re not overly sweet. These notes add complexity, giving fragrances a grounded, edible feel without feeling too heavy.”

For nutty fragrances, look out for notes of chestnut, almond or pistachio. These pair best with milky florals such as jasmine, violet or rose and sweet notes like vanilla and tonka bean.

Who is Elijah HAZE, £80, Boots

Why energising scents are trending

While winter championed sensual, smoky ouds, this spring is about more warm and uplifting scents that have more of an energy to them.

“There’s a definite shift towards feeling empowered and grounded,” says Bouris. “People want fragrances that resonate with their mood, giving them confidence and presence without being overpowering.

That’s why creamy, sweet scents complimented by strong coffee and aromatic spices and big this season.

“Spring 2025 is all about versatility and confidence,” says Bouris. “It’s about scents that shift with your energy, ones that allow you to be powerful or intimate, depending on how you layer them.”

Phlur Golden Rule Eau de Parfum, £99, Space NK

How to choose your scent that feels personal

The secret to finding a truly personal scent is mastering the art of layering.

“Layering is key to creating a scent that feels uniquely yours,” says Bouris. “One scent may not capture all aspects of who you are, so layering lets you build a signature that evolves with you throughout the day.”

To successfully layer your scent, start with a foundational fragrance that comprises of heavier notes, then build upon it with lighter, complementary scents.

For example, if you’re wanting to compliment a woody, smoky scent – layer it with a lighter floral from the same fragrance family.

Paying attention to the base, middle and top notes in each fragrance will help you find the best scent pairings.

If you have a nutty, almondy base scent with floral middle notes, this will pair best with a warm, milky fragrance.

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, £153, John Lewis

Dossier Floral Jasmine, £29

Jo Malone Everyday Woody Scent Layering Duo, £110