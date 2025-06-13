The crop cut is back – here’s how to find what short style suits your face shape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Short hair is having a major revival as A-list celebs swap their long locks for cropped cuts.

At this year’s Met Gala, Nicole Kidman, 57, debuted a sleek layered pixie, while Pamela Anderson, 57, ditched her signature bouncy blonde ‘do in favour of a feathered bob and micro fringe.

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman debuted a short neck-length haircut at the Met Gala in May (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kidman and Anderson are not alone – actor Emma Stone, 36, recently joined the short-hair resurgence, showcasing a pixie cut on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this year.

While chopping all your hair off can be daunting, it can totally reshape and flatter your face shape. So, whether you’re oval, heart, round or square, here’s how to find out what short cut suits you.

Things to consider

Before heading to the salon, it’s worth thinking beyond the look of the cut.

According to celebrity session stylist and salon namesake Nicholas James, “Short haircuts continue to hold their fresh, timeless appeal since their rise in popularity in the Fifties, being loved for their fashion-forward approach to hair.” But while they’re timeless, they’re not one-size-fits-all.

“If you’re considering experimenting with a short cut, you’ll need to consider factors like bone structure, the texture of your hair and wearability,” he says. “Your stylist will be able to point you in the right direction.”

And while you may see a celebrity’s cut and want to copy, it’s important to remember it won’t always look the same.

“When recommending a short haircut, it’s all about balance and working with your natural features,” says Paul Mitchell‘s technical educator Victoria Panting.

“For example, if you have a round face, we might choose something with a bit of height or angles to elongate it. For square faces, a softer, textured style can really complement the jawline.”

The trick is finding a cut that enhances what you already have, rather than working against it. And while short hair can be freeing, it also exposes more of your face and often requires styling and discipline, so talk to your stylist about your routine and grooming habits before you commit.

Short styles that work for all face shapes

Luckily, there are a few cuts that almost anyone can pull off – with the right tweaks.

James points out that while pixies and crops may seem intimidating, “they’re actually the most versatile when it comes to suiting a range of different face shapes”.

The trick, he says, lies in getting the length and proportion right. “Pixie cuts look great when paired with sculpted face shapes, like diamond or square, but they look equally as good when paired with round and heart face shapes – adding a little edge to your look and elongating the face.”

open image in gallery Pixie cuts work with square, diamond and even round faces (Alamy/PA)

Cuts like the tousled bob and textured pixie are “timeless classics” that can be adapted to suit nearly any face, according to Panting.

“These styles can be tailored to suit almost any face shape,” she says, which is why they’ve stood the test of time.

If you’re unsure, start with a style that allows some flexibility. A layered bob or chin-grazing cut can be customised with fringe, volume or asymmetric parting to enhance your features while still giving you that short-hair refresh.

What NOT to do

If you’re serious about chopping your hair off – remember how long it takes to grow – so don’t be tempted just because it’s a current trend.

“Chasing a trend without considering your own features [is a big mistake],” says Panting. “Just because it works on someone else doesn’t mean it’s the best fit for you.”

If you’ve always had long hair, James advises not rushing into a drastic change. “Taking the leap and experimenting with a short hairstyle can be a daunting change for anyone – and it definitely takes some getting used to,” he says, “if you’ve had long, luscious locks for your whole life, then I wouldn’t recommend jumping straight to the crop cut.”

Instead, ease in gradually. Starting with a long bob (or “lob”) or a shoulder-length style lets you test out shorter lengths without the full commitment.

“Talk to your stylist about any hair concerns,” says James, “they’ll be able to tailor your bespoke cut to harmonise with your hair texture, face shape and lifestyle.”

Why your hair texture and thickness matters

Face shape isn’t the only factor – your hair type plays a massive role in how a short cut will look and behave.

“Shorter hairstyles, such as crop or pixie cuts, are a great option for those with thinner hair, who are looking to rejuvenate their look,” James explains. “These short haircuts can give the illusion of thicker hair, by adding volume and body.”

If you’re struggling with volume and want even more oomph, you should ask your stylist for layered variations to build shape and lift.

“If you’re looking for more dimension, then I’d recommend asking your stylist to add more layers to your cuts to amp up the volume and texture when it comes to the styling,” he says.

Thicker or more coarse hair often needs extra customisation. “A blunt bob can look sleek and sharp on finer hair, but thicker hair may need some layering to prevent it from feeling too heavy or bulky,” explains Panting.

If you opt for a shape that doesn’t work well with your hair type, then you may find styling takes even longer, so aligning your cut with your natural hair will help with how it looks day-to-day.

How to ease into shorter styles

“If you’re not quite ready to commit to a pixie or bob, there are ways to ease into it,” says Panting. “A lob or experimenting with shorter layers can give you that fresh, short-hair vibe without going all in.”

While it’s tempting to do a full hair transformation à la Instagram reels, James says it’s worth taking small steps to avoid any shock or regret. “Take little steps by easing yourself into short cuts,” he says.

“Talk to your stylist about any hair concerns and they’ll be able to tailor your bespoke cut to harmonise with your hair texture, face shape and lifestyle.”

Styling makes all the difference when it comes to shorter and more precise cuts. Incorporating products like lightweight styling creams and texturizing sprays can help add definition and movement to a cropped cut.

If you have fine or limp hair, incorporating volumizing products within your washing and blow-drying routine can help encourage lift at the root, which means less heat styling is required.

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

Living Proof Full Thickening Blow-Dry Cream, £20.25 (was £27) Look Fantastic

open image in gallery (Marroccanoil/PA)

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray, £20.50

open image in gallery (OGX/PA)

OGX Thick & Full+ Biotin & Collagen Shampoo, £4 (was £7.49), Amazon

open image in gallery (OGX/PA)

OGX Thick & Full+ Biotin & Collagen Conditioner, £4 (was £7.49), Amazon

open image in gallery (Boots/PA)

L’Oreal Paris Elnett Hairspray, Shine for Dull Hair – Strong Hold, £2.76 (was £3.25), Boots