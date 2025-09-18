‘I’ve got an eating disorder … it made me nervous’: Kadeena Cox walks Oxfam’s London Fashion Week runway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oxfam kicked off London Fashion Week with a star-studded runway in honour of second-hand September.

Celebrities who featured on the catwalk were singer-songwriter Sam Ryder, broadcaster Katie Piper, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and model and activist Brett Staniland.

Ryder stepped out in relaxed jeans, white vest and camouflage bomber jacket, followed by turquoise gym shorts and an oversized blazer.

Katie Piper strutted down the runway in a Sixties mod dress, with platform heels and a beehive hairdo to match.

While walking the runway was out of most stars’ comfort zones, for Kadeena Cox it was an even bigger challenge.

“I’ve got an eating disorder, so for me, my body and not being able to fit in things has always made me nervous,” Cox told PA Media.

For many, shopping second-hand poses a challenge due to limited sizing options in specific garments, but for Cox “I like second-hand shopping because you can find things and make them your own – sometimes I wear a top and rather than wearing it buttoned up I’d wear it open with a vest underneath.

“If I can get something and kind of make it my own, I actually think that’s quite nice.”

The celebs were dressed in exclusively second-hand and vintage gems curated by British stylist Bay Garnett, who has dressed the likes of Kate Moss, Carey Mulligan and Suki Waterhouse.

“Working with a team like Bay was absolutely amazing,” said Cox. “Bay was really good at making me feel comfortable in the outfit and getting things that kind of worked with my body.

“I was really nervous, because I’m not super skinny, I’m not traditional size zero. And doing something like this for me is quite intense, but Bay made me feel so at home.

“I’ve been really working on trying to make myself be happy in the body that I’ve got. So me being confident [on the runway] hopefully gives other people confidence, and that’s kind of the reason I’m doing it.”

The show aimed to demonstrate how easy it is to be stylish and sustainable, showcasing iconic looks throughout the decades – from zoot suits and punk to flower power and statement tees.

Costume designer Sandy Powell CBE stepped out in knee-high leather red platform boots with a mid-century Sixties cape.

Stars among the front row included presenter Emma Willis and actress and activist Jameela Jamil.

“Wearing second-hand clothes is a badge of honour that we should all be proud to wear,” Garnett said.

“Being proud of second-hand and showing it shouldn’t just be reserved for streetwear is what the stars wanted to get across through the show.”

Brett Staniland told the PA news agency: “Shows like this helps you get over that negative stereotype of second-hand fashion that’s been around for many years – this is an embodiment of all good things, socially and environmentally, but also shows how you can be expressive and experimental with clothing at high-end events.

“I have worn full red carpet looks that are second-hand and no-one can tell when compared to all the new suits next to me.”