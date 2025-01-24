How to master the ‘no make-up’ look this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There have been several variations of the ‘no make-up’ make-up look over the years – from fluffy brows to brown mascara.

The one consistency to a ‘no make-up’ make-up look though, is pore-less, perfect-looking skin.

From the best products for your skin type to tried-and-tested techniques, leading make-up artists detail how to master the ‘no make-up’ make-up look this winter.

‘Glass skin’ was one of 2024’s biggest make-up trends, inspired by the Korean beauty trends that placed the emphasis on skincare, rather than make-up.

The clue is in the name, but at its core, ‘no make-up’ make-up celebrates the skin’s natural texture while offering subtle enhancements. “It’s all about looking fresh, healthy, and perfected without super visible or obvious makeup,” says Stila brand manager, Sascha Jackson.

open image in gallery ‘No make-up’ make-up is focused on enhancing your natural complexion (Merit/PA)

“The key is to create the illusion that you’re wearing little to no make-up while enhancing your features subtly. It’s about fresh, dewy and effortless skin,” says professional make-up artist and co-founder of Ella & Jo, Charlene Flanaghan.

Think blurred imperfections and satin finishes: your skin but better.

When you’re wanting the appearance of ‘no make-up’ skin, the emphasis is on the skincare – not the make-up.

As with any make-up look, you should start with a clean base, having cleansed the skin and patted it completely dry, following with hydration.

“Using a serum, moisturiser and face mask will help hydrate your skin, smooth its texture, and leave your face feeling soft,” says Boots beauty specialist Leanna Zaman. “Once you’ve prepped your skin, your make-up will blend more seamlessly, creating a flawless look.”

While hydration is key, ensuring your base is free from pollution will help create a more even finish, “Exfoliate to remove impurities and create a smooth surface,” says professional make-up artist Natalia Trepashko at Oriflame Cosmetics.

It’s important to exfoliate using chemical exfoliants rather than physical – which cause abrasions on the skin. Some cleansers have chemical exfoliants in them, such as AHA and BHA, which help clean and strip the skin of excess pollutants.

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

Medik8 Surface Radiance Cleanse, £24, LookFantastic

open image in gallery (Estee Lauder/PA)

<strong>Estee Lauder</strong> Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, £65

open image in gallery (John Lewis and Partners/PA)

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base – 15ml, £19, <strong>John Lewis</strong> & Partners

What type of foundation to pick

When achieving ‘no make-up’ skin, you want to opt for the lightest coverage possible. This means a sheer foundation or a tinted moisturiser, accompanied by small amounts of concealer for breakouts or dark under-eyes.

If you’re opting for a foundation, the key to making it look natural lies less in the shade and more in the undertone, “The secret to a flawless base is to pick a shade that complements your skin’s undertone,” says Trepashko.

“If you are more olive-skinned, go for a yellow undertone, if you’re fairer, choose a pink undertone.”

open image in gallery (Boots/PA)

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturiser Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum <strong>SPF</strong> 30, £33, Boots

open image in gallery (Merit/PA)

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick, £33

How to subtly conceal

The tick to blurring spots without caking on too much concealer is to spot-correct.

Spot-correcting is when you apply a tinted concealer to help neutralise unwanted discoloration. Colour-correcting palettes include green shades for redness, yellow for purple under eyes and pink for brown age spots.

open image in gallery Using colour correcting concealer helps minimise imperfections (Alamy/PA)

“Spot-correcting instead of targeting the whole face at once gives a more natural finish,” says Jackson. “Start with the areas which are giving you the most concerns: blemishes, under-eye dark circles, redness – then work from there.”

It’s important to ensure that the areas made up of more delicate skin – such as the under eyes and lips – are moisturised and hydrated before applying product, as otherwise the concealer will settle within fine lines.

“Let the concealer dry slightly before blending for fuller coverage,” says Zaman “and for a lighter finish, dust a small amount with a fluffy brush”

open image in gallery (Stila/PA)

Stila One Step Correct, £28

open image in gallery (Boots/PA)

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, £27, Boots

How to avoid ‘blush blindness’

While 2024 saw blush and facial flush grow in popularity, a TikTok trend known as ‘blush blindess’ meant not everyone was applying it naturally.

“Cheek tints give skin a radiant sheen and create a subtle, natural flush,” explains Zaman. “Besides their dewy finishes, cream blushes tend to be more buildable than powder, and are key to a more natural-looking effect.”

When it comes to application, Zaman recommends applying a liquid or cream blush with a liquid highlighter to create a soft, natural glow: “I like to use a cream or liquid highlighter when I apply cream blush as it helps the products melt together.

“It makes the highlight a lot softer and more natural.”

Jackson says the key to making blush and highlighter blend into the skin, as opposed to sitting on top of it, is to use your fingers.

“Apply with a soft brush or fingertips,” says Jackson. “Using this under foundation helps to give the illusions of a true ‘lit from within’ glow as opposed to a heavy strobe or highlighter.”

open image in gallery (Space NK/PA)

Rare Beauty Mini Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, £15, Space NK

open image in gallery (Stila/PA)

Stila Heaven’s Hue Hydro-Luminator Light Catcher, £28