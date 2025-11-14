Boxer Conor Benn launches bespoke kit ahead of fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British boxer Conor Benn has revealed his bespoke kit that he’ll wear in the ring for his fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

In collaboration with heritage sports brand Everlast and luxury fashion house Palm Angels, Benn will debut his fight-night kit designed by Bespoke Boxing on Saturday 15 November.

Benn, 29, is among the first boxers to design luxury fight wear. His ensemble, crafted entirely in printed paillettes, is a shimmering reinterpretation of boxing tradition.

Its deep royal blue and pure white palette nods directly to the colours worn by Benn’s father, Nigel Benn, in his own legendary bouts against Chris Eubank Sr. in the Nineties – a symbolic revival of that rivalry through their sons.

The curved Palm Angels logo that arcs across the back, while flame motifs rise from the hem, is a visual metaphor for intensity and focus in the moments before battle.

For Benn, the creative process has been deeply personal.

“I’ve had the idea for this white and blue kit for some time,” he says. “It’s a nod to my dad’s second fight with Eubank Senior, a mark of respect that means everything to me.

“Boxing and fashion go hand in hand – how you present yourself is part of your identity. I’m meticulous about every detail, from my training to my team to the partners I work with. Every element matters because when the moment comes, it all adds up to how you perform.”

Benn’s sense of precision and control has made him one of British boxing’s most scrutinised figures, particularly as he continues to rebuild his career after a turbulent few years, following his doping suspension being lifted by the U.K. National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) in 2024 after his positive test for a banned substance before his cancelled fight with Eubank Jr. in October 2022.

His upcoming fight with Eubank Jr. is being billed as a chance at redemption, but it also serves as a stage for reinvention – a moment where sport and style collide.

Everlast and Palm Angels have leaned into that symbolism, transforming Benn’s kit into something that feels as much runway as ring.

Palm Angels’ head of design, Alberto Furlan, says the collaboration was about bridging those worlds.

“I wanted this kit to feel like armour – something that carries both history and attitude,” he explained.

“It’s about turning a fight into a moment of style and legacy. Boxing is ritualistic, almost ceremonial. We wanted to honour that while pushing it somewhere new.”

The collaboration extends beyond the ring with a limited-edition capsule collection available from 14 November.

The line includes two T-shirts (£155 each), a hoodie (£235) and boxing gloves ($499 USD – as they’re not being sold in the UK), all echoing Benn’s fight-night design and carrying the flame-lit Everlast logo.

The pieces will be available exclusively at Flannels, everlast.com and palmangels.com.

While the pricing and limited availability position the range firmly within the luxury market, the cultural resonance lies in how it reframes boxing’s visual identity – transforming functional sportswear into fashion artefact.

For Palm Angels’ parent company, Bluestar Alliance, the partnership signals how far luxury streetwear has permeated the world of sport.

“Teaming up with Conor Benn and Everlast marks a defining partnership for Palm Angels,” says Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance. “We stand at the intersection of global culture and local communities that inspire us. Our mission remains to champion talent, creativity, and authenticity in many forms, pushing the boundaries of worldwide.”

Benn’s choice to merge legacy, sport and self-expression through design feels emblematic of a generational shift.

It seems that for younger athletes, image is not a distraction from performance but an extension of it. His kit, steeped in both familial memory and current fashion, captures that duality: a tribute to the past reframed for the present.