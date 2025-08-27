What Fashion Month has in store: New York, London, Milan and Paris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fashion month is almost here, bringing with it a month-long showcase of the industry’s biggest shifts, creative debuts and milestone celebrations across four global capitals.

From New York to Paris, September will set the tone for the year ahead, with designers old and new shaping what could be one of the most impactful seasons in recent memory.

So from anniversaries and high-profile debuts to major structural changes behind the scenes. Here’s what to expect from New York, London, Milan and Paris.

New York

Kicking off fashion month will be New York, taking place September 11-16, marking a “season of the reboot” for the US fashion capital.

The week begins with a special show celebrating Brandon Maxwell’s 10th anniversary on September 9, leading into the official opener by Michael Kors on September 11.

The schedule includes over 60 runway shows and presentations, including established names – such as Altuzarra, Calvin Klein Collection, Tibi, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, Khaite, Coach and Eckhaus Latta – and a wave of new talent.

Designers like Nicholas Aburn at Area, Veronica Leoni for Calvin Klein, and Frances Howie for Fforme make notable debuts, while Alexander Wang returns to the official line-up.

This edition also introduces a major structural shift: the Venue Collective initiative in Lower Manhattan, aimed at consolidating show locations into runway venues, boutique spaces, and appointment-only showrooms to ease logistics and cut costs.

Supported by both CFDA and fashion body KFN, it’s a strategic, centralised first step toward a more streamlined and sustainable New York Fashion Week.

London

London Fashion Week returns from September 18-22, marking the first season shaped under the new leadership of British Fashion Council CEO Laura Weir.

Weir’s strategy has already brought in big changes: show fees for designers on the official schedule have been scrapped, international guests are being courted more heavily and this fashion week features an 18% increase in on-schedule designers.

The schedule sees the return of heritage brands like Burberry, Simone Rocha and Emilia Wickstead, while Roksanda celebrates its 20th anniversary and Fashion East marks 25 years of nurturing fresh talent.

JW Anderson will host a “special evening event” instead of a traditional runway, reflecting the brand’s shift into a broader lifestyle space.

And while celebrities will undoubtedly dominate LFW’s street-style – they’ll also feature on the runways – as Lady Amelia Windsor will walk for Turkish luxury house Barrus alongside Lady Victoria Hervey and Real Housewives of London’s Juliet Mayhew.

The BFC teased on Instagram that the week will champion both “heritage and radical reinvention”, staying true to the city’s reputation for setting the pace rather than following it.

Milan

Milan Fashion Week returns September 23-29, delivering a high-impact season with 55 in-person runway shows and four digital presentations.

Among the biggest talking points: Demna’s debut at Gucci, launching the most anticipated creative transition of the season; Simone Bellotti’s first outing at Jil Sander; and Louise Trotter’s debut for Bottega Veneta.

Notably, Versace is absent from the main runway calendar, foregoing a traditional show under new creative director Dario Vitale, who is expected to present instead via a more intimate event.

Like London, legacy anchors the week too. Diesel kicks off proceedings, followed by heavy-hitters like Fendi, Prada, Ferragamo, Tod’s, Moschino and Max Mara returning to their seasonal spotlight.

London-based KNWLS and Indian streetwear favourite Dhruv Kapoor make their Milan debuts, while Giorgio Armani closes the week with a runway show commemorating the house’s 50th anniversary.

Paris

Paris Fashion Week will be running from September 29 to October 7, bringing one of the most eagerly anticipated seasons of the year.

The official schedule features 76 runway shows and 36 presentations, highlighting major creative debuts alongside established houses.

Matthieu Blazy will unveil his first collection for Chanel, Jonathan Anderson takes the reins at Dior (women’s), and Pierpaolo Piccioli presents his debut at Balenciaga, while legacy brands like Lanvin, Loewe, Maison Margiela and Mugler round out the programme.

Emerging designers including Meryll Rogge, Julie Kegels and Façon Jacmin are also set to inject a fresh new energy into the week.